Selfies with a Boston backdrop and 360 degree views: More details about new Prudential observatory revealed

According to View Boston , which is operated by Boston Properties, or BXP, the top three floors of the building — 50th, 51st, and 52nd — will feature 360-degree views of the city and “immersive experiential exhibits,” while giving people who want to explore the area more in-depth a chance to map out their travels.

On Thursday, more details were unveiled about what visitors to View Boston , the Prudential tower’s new exhibit and observatory space atop the famed Back Bay building, will experience when it finally opens this spring.

Move over fishing photos and brunch shots, dating profiles will soon be inundated with panoramic backdrops of the city's skyline.

“We are thrilled to offer guests a glimpse of what to expect at View Boston as we continue to gear up for our launch,” Bryan Koop, executive vice president for BXP’s Boston region, said in a statement. “This exciting, immersive destination is designed to give each visitor a unique and expansive experience of the city, for locals and visitors alike.”

To start, visitors will be taken to the 52nd floor, named “The View,” where they can enjoy “indoor panoramic views of the city, no matter where you stand,” according to project details.

If seeing the city that way isn’t quite enough, people can step onto an elevated platform called “The Lookout” for a better view. This area will feature “Virtual Viewers” that zoom in on city neighborhoods and educate people on the abundant landmarks Boston has to offer.

From there, visitors can check out what’s being dubbed “The Cloud Terrace” on the 51st floor. Here you can try to snap the perfect photo for social media, while making your way around a 360-degree open-air roof deck.

“While they take in the views they’ll also have access to the ultimate selfie experience called The Big Picture, which allows guests to pose for a photo with the city of Boston as their backdrop,” according to a press release.

But the camera that takes these photos isn’t an ordinary point-and-shoot: View Boston said the images will be shot from a device thousands of feet away, perched on top of 200 Clarendon St., the former John Hancock building.

The Cloud Terrace will also feature a small plates restaurant, called Stratus, with an indoor-outdoor cocktail lounge.

The last stop on the journey is called “The City.” Located on the 50th floor, it will feature a wide selection of interactive exhibits and a place to eat called The Beacon, according to View Boston.

The multimedia offerings on this floor will include “Boston 365,” a 3D model of the city that’s projection-mapped; a digital tool called “Explore Boston” to find attractions such as restaurants and landmarks; the “Immersive Theater,” a 270-degree screen that will show a film about what makes this city tick; and, lastly, “The Finale,” where guests can craft a sightseeing itinerary to their own tastes and needs.

Before plans for View Boston emerged, the popular Top of the Hub restaurant was located on the 52nd floor of the Prudential tower, Boston’s second-tallest building, for more than 50 years. The Skywalk was on the two floors below it.

In January 2020, Boston Properties announced plans to open a new observatory after it decided not to renew the restaurant’s lease. Executives from the company have said they planned to spend roughly $182 million on the new project, up from their original projections.

A rendering of an interactive media wall that's part of the View Boston observatory and exhibit space. View Boston

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

