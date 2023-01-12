Taunton man sentenced to prison for online romance scam

A Taunton man was sentenced Wednesday for his role in an online romance scam that bilked victims out of over $1.1 millionafter gaining their trust through fake online identities, according to the US Attorney’s office for Massachusets

Francis Okafor, 30, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $1,130,285.

Okafor and others participated in a series of scams from approximately May 2018 through August 2021, the statement said.