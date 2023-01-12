‘They want a place to stay alive’: Plan to use senior center as warming center in Revere sparks intense debate

“I was one that worked with a lot of our homeless population. They’re not all bad people,” City Councilor Marc Silvestrisaid in remarks that have resonated widely on social media this week. “They want a place to stay warm. They want a place to stay alive.”

Amid a national crisis of homelessness and mental illness, one city councilor delivered an emotional response to the complaints, his voice rising over attempted interruptions from the crowd as he declared that lives are at stake when people are left out in the blistering cold.

At a city council meeting in Revere on Monday, plans to open up a floor of the senior center during winter nights for people seeking shelter from the cold drew a sharp backlash from seniors. Elderly people who visit the center might be placed at risk. The homeless residents might leave a mess behind.

Silvestri repeatedly defended the people who would use the warming center, drawing from his experience as a war veteran and member of the city’s emergency response team during the pandemic. He noted the alarming death tolls from recent winter storms in Buffalo and Texas and said concerns about the homeless residents were misplaced.

“When you give them people this much and you show them a little respect, do you know what they do? They clean. They help,” Silvestri said. “They want a place to be warm and that’s it. They don’t want to bother anyone. They don’t want to ruin anything.”

The Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center was designated as the city’s emergency shelter space nearly a decade ago and has been used as a warming station and cooling station in the past.

But Mayor Brian Arrigo acknowledged at the meeting that officials “haven’t done it very well.”

As a result, the city is collaborating with the organization Housing Families to help provide oversight of the center, which is set to be open every night between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. from this weekend through the end of March. It will have a capacity of 15 people.

Still, the “warming center is not a shelter” and “there are no beds,” Arrigo emphasized.

The center will be cleaned extensively each day, and public health director Lauren Buck said officials will modify the program as needed.

But seniors pushed back against plans to use the building — in particular the second floor — as a daily shelter. Some said they were irked by an apparent lack of communication from the city about the plan.

Many expressed support for a warming center, but preferred a different setting. “We’re not against the homeless,” said resident Frank Schettino. “We just don’t believe the venue is the elderly center.”

As Silvestri tried to address those concerns, he grew increasingly animated.

“We’re not closing the senior center for this to happen,” he said to a woman who accused him of “forgetting” about seniors. “Once the senior center closes, they come in, and before it even opens, they’re gone.”

“We’re talking about people’s lives here. And you know what? If I have to lose some votes to save some lives, then I will do so,” Silvestri said. “Because you want to know what? People are going to die in the street, and if you’re going to look at them in the face and say you’re OK with that, then be so. But you know what? I’m not.”

His voice at a shouting level, Silvestri said he is “not OK with burying people because it’s 15 degrees out.” While some applauded his remarks, others in the audience continued to voice their disapproval.

The debate ended with the council approving a motion to explore alternative locations. But Buck noted the city had done so before and had little success.

