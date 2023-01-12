Two seriously injured in head-on crash in Charlestown

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a head-on collision in Charlestown on Wednesday, police said.

Police responded to Alford Street shortly after 2 p.m. for a report of a crash involving two vehicles, according to Officer Michael Torigian, a Boston police spokesperson.

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital, Torigian said. No further details on their conditions were immediately available Thursday morning.