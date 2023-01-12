fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two seriously injured in head-on crash in Charlestown

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated January 12, 2023, 52 minutes ago
A head-on collision Wednesday afternoon in Charlestown left two people seriously injured.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a head-on collision in Charlestown on Wednesday, police said.

Police responded to Alford Street shortly after 2 p.m. for a report of a crash involving two vehicles, according to Officer Michael Torigian, a Boston police spokesperson.

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital, Torigian said. No further details on their conditions were immediately available Thursday morning.

No other injuries were reported, Torigian said.

Alford Street, also known as Route 99, and Exit 20 on Interstate-93 northbound was closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon following the crash, the Department of Transportation said on Twitter. All roadways in the area reopened after 8 p.m., the department said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

