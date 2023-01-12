Vigil for Ana Walshe set for Thursday in Cohasset while husband remains jailed for allegedly misleading police

Ana Walshe was last seen in the Cohasset home she shared with her husband, Brian R. Walshe, and their three children around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day by a friend who celebrated the arrival of the new year.

The vigil is being organized by several churches in Cohasset and is scheduled to be held at 4:30 p.m. on the town common, according to social media postings from the Second Congregational Church and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

While the search Ana Walshe continues, Cohasset residents plan to hold an interfaith vigil Thursday as authorities investigate her husband’s potential role in the disappearance of the 39-year-old mother of three boys.

Advertisement

Brian Walshe has pleaded not guilty to charges that he has deliberately misled Cohasset and State police who have been searching for her since Jan. 4 when co-workers at the real estate company in Washington, D.C. where Ana Walshe worked reported her missing.

Brian Walshe allegedly told Cohasset police that Ana Walshe left for Washington around 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day, but authorities have said Ana Walshe did not use a rideshare service that morning or fly out of Boston’s Logan International Airport either.

Police and Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office, which is leading the leading investigation, have discovered blood and a bloody, damaged knife in the basement of the rented home on Chief Justice Cushing Highway. They also recovered a hacksaw and blood evidence during searches of a dumpster located near the Swampscott home of Brian Walshe’s mother and at a transfer station in Peabody. They also searched a waste-to-energy facility south of Boston in Wareham, according to court records and law enforcement officials.

No new charges have been filed against Brian Walshe who is being held at the Norfolk County Jail on $500,000 cash bail, according to court records.

Advertisement

The couple’s three children are in custody of the Department of Children and Families, the state agency has said.

Brian Walshe allegedly researched how to dispose of a body on an immediate family member’s computer before his arrest last Sunday, the Globe reported.

Separately, Brian Walshe is awaiting sentencing in US District Court in Boston where pleaded guilty to scamming a Los Angeles art dealer out of $80,000 by selling him copies of two Andy Warhol “Shadow” paintings. He is also is fighting with relatives over the estate of his late father in Plymouth County Probate and Family Court where they allege he falsely claimed he was his father’s sole beneficiary when in fact the were estranged for decades. That case is pending, records show.

On Jan. 2, Brian Walshe told investigators he only left his house to take one of his sons to get ice cream, authorities said. But investigators determined he went to a Home Depot in Rockland and bought $450 in cleaning supplies, including mops, buckets, tarps, tape, and drop cloths, Norfolk First Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland said.

This is a developing story.

Information from earlier Globe coverage was used in this report.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.