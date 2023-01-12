Warren, Markey demand updates on DPU attempts to staff up and beef up MBTA oversight

In a letter to DPU chairman Matthew Nelson Thursday, the senators said the MBTA has continued to suffer disruptions, citing the T’s recent decision to pull new Orange Line cars out of service unannounced . The senators want to know how many new staff members with transit experience have joined the department’s MBTA oversight office, what kind of additional field work the DPU is doing for T oversight, and the status of several corrective action plans in place.

Three months after Massachusetts senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey grilled the head of the Department of Public Utilities , which is charged with overseeing safety at the beleaguered MBTA, the two are demanding updates on the department’s attempts to staff up and more effectively keep an eye on the T.

The senators also asked for updates on a series of required actions from the Federal Transit Administration, which conducted a nearly unprecedented safety inspection of the MBTA and DPU last year.

“It is critical that DPU keep these promises and provide transparency about its progress in doing so, particularly since MBTA’s safety and performance problems have persisted in the wake of the hearing,” the letter said.

Spokespeople for the DPU did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Each state has a designated agency to oversee rapid transit safety, conducting on-the-ground audits in consultation with the FTA. In Massachusetts, that agency is the DPU, which also oversees electric and gas utilities.

In August, the FTA took the DPU to task, saying in its final report that the department “has not used its authority to ensure the identification and resolution of safety issues at MBTA.” The FTA also said the DPU “has not demonstrated an ability to address safety issues and concerns identified” by the FTA.

Since then, state legislators on the joint transportation committee and the joint committee on telecommunications, utilities, and energy have mulled taking MBTA safety oversight away from the DPU. In September, Nelson told state lawmakers the department’s transit oversight division was trying to hire six auditors in addition to the six it already has and focus on preventing safety incidents instead of simply responding to them.

At an October congressional subcommittee hearing Warren hosted in Boston, Nelson testified along with former MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak.

Warren asked Nelson about the FTA’s conclusions about the regulatory agency. Nelson said the department has taken steps to improve.

Then Warren asked about the backgrounds of Nelson and his two fellow commissioners, Robert Hayden and Cecile Fraser. None of the commissioners have experience in transportation safety and oversight, Nelson said.

In Thursday’s letter, Warren and Markey also asked the DPU to describe actions the department has taken to “address this gap.”

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.