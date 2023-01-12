Biden no longer flying so high, after classified documents are found in his garage

Biden’s average approval rating nudged over 44 percent this week, the best in 15 months. So on Thursday he was upbeat as he appeared before reporters at the White House to tout new data showing that decades-high inflation continued to ease last month.

Democratic candidates had performed much better than expected in the November midterm elections. The new House Republican majority started the year in chaos over selecting a speaker and dodging questions about a newly elected member who had lied about his background. On top of that, there were increasing indications the economy might avoid a recession this year.

But he barely finished delivering his remarks when a question from a reporter signaled the good times of the past several weeks were over.

“Mr. President . . . classified material next to your Corvette?” asked Peter Doocy of Fox News as other media members also shouted for Biden’s attention. “What were you thinking?”

The revelation that classified documents had been found in the garage of his Wilmington, Del., home — days after CBS reported about a batch found at a different location — is a major political blow to Biden.

The Washington veteran elected on a promise of competent experience had criticized former president Donald Trump for being “totally irresponsible” in his handling of classified documents. But Biden now faces an investigation by a special counsel appointed Thursday by Attorney General Merrick Garland, as well as a House inquiry, into a similar matter from his time as vice president under Barack Obama.

“There’s a lot of things that the president wants to be talking about and wants Americans focused on. His own handling of classified materials while he was vice president is certainly not one of them,” said Republican strategist Alex Conant. “I think this steps on Democrats’ momentum and gives something for congressional Republicans to attack.”

Republicans didn’t waste any time.

“I think Congress has to investigate this,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, said Thursday.

Representative James Comer, a Kentucky Republican who is the new chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, had already requested information from the White House Counsel’s Office and the National Archives and Records Administration about a handful of classified documents Biden’s personal attorneys discovered while cleaning out an office at a Biden think tank at the University of Pennsylvania.

The confirmation Thursday that Biden’s lawyers found “a small number” of additional classified documents at Biden’s Wilmington home — all but one in a storage space in his garage — showed this was not an isolated incident. And the appointment of a special counsel did not dissuade Republicans in the House from pursuing their own investigation.

“Republicans will push for transparency, accountability, and answers for the American people,” Comer said of his committee’s probe.

House Republicans have promised to launch multiple investigations of Biden, his administration, and his family in what Democrats had derided as politically motivated fishing expeditions. The classified documents controversy now gives Republicans a big fish to focus on.

“It’s not great,” Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat, acknowledged on CNN Thursday, “because obviously they will pounce on anything regardless of how different the circumstances are.”

Biden said Thursday morning that “I take classified documents and classified material seriously” and that he and his team are cooperating fully with the Justice Department. But at a White House briefing in the afternoon, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was in full crisis mode, refusing under repeated questioning to say why the public wasn’t told of the discovery of the documents until this week. Garland said the Justice Department was notified about the first batch on Nov. 4 and the second on Dec. 20.

There are key differences between the Trump and Biden controversies: Trump had many more classified documents in his possession and he and his legal team face legal exposure in another Justice Department special counsel investigation over whether they obstructed efforts to retrieve them from his Florida home. But Republicans will try to equate the two, said David Axelrod, director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and a former senior advisor to Obama.

“Their fundamental mission for the next two years is pretty clearly going to be to try to scuff up Biden any way they can, so this will give them fodder for hearings and so on,” Axelrod said. ”Is it likely to define Biden or shape the [2024] election? No. It’s a minor embarrassment and they will try to exploit it to the fullest.”

But Biden’s document problem could help insulate Trump from attack on the issue, Axelrod said.

“Republicans see an opportunity to blunt the assault on Trump and create a kind of ‘what-aboutism,’ even though these cases are quite different,” he said. “If Trump were to become the nominee of the Republican Party again, it may be harder to deploy this issue against him.”

Republican strategist Doug Heye acknowledged it’s likely Trump’s case is worse, but the news that Biden also improperly retained classified documents muddies the waters.

“There’s that old expression in politics that if you’re explaining, you’re losing,” he said. “If you’re talking about degrees, you’re explaining.”

The Biden news could complicate any effort by the Justice Department to file criminal charges in connection to the Trump documents. If there aren’t similar charges in the Biden case, it would amplify Republican allegations that the Biden administration has “weaponized” the federal government to go after political opponents.

“They at DOJ will have to think about the politics of this in a different way than they did a week ago,” Heye said.

Axelrod said Washington is more absorbed in the Biden controversy than average Americans. He said he thinks it will be a short-lived story unless there is evidence of something nefarious, though he did acknowledge there’s “an inherent risk” in special counsel investigations of presidents because they have veered in the past into other matters. The revelation of a sexual relationship between President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky that led to his impeachment, for example, came from a special counsel investigation charged with looking into real estate investments.

“People are focused on the things that affect their lives, and you can rest assured that if Joe Biden is on the ballot in November 2024, there will be many intervening events . . . that may have bearing on the election,” Axelrod said.

Heye said the economy has a greater impact on Americans and the easing of inflation reported Thursday was a major positive for Biden.

“But they’ve got to hear that news,” Heye said, noting the document controversy might have drowned it out.





















Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.