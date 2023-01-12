Biden praises former defense secretary Carter

“Ash was a force. He was a force of nature,” Biden said. “His genius was evident, his integrity unfailing, and his commitment to service before self was literally inspiring.”

At a memorial service at Washington National Cathedral, Biden remembered Carter as a devoted public servant and brilliant scientist who made the military more inclusive during his tenure.

Biden recalled Carter’s lengthy career, which combined a background in theoretical physics with leadership on nuclear and defense policies. In the 1990s, Carter worked with his mentor, former defense secretary Bill Perry, to reduce the risk of nuclear proliferation after the Soviet Union collapsed. After he became defense secretary himself, Carter worked to fight the rise of Islamic State extremists and to “smash their hold on territories in Iraq and Syria,” Biden said.

“Ash always took the hardest jobs, the seemingly impossible missions, because he believed he could make a difference. And he did make a difference,” Biden said.

Carter served as defense secretary from February 2015 until President Barack Obama left office in January 2017. During his tenure, Carter oversaw the opening of military combat roles to women and helped boost Pentagon ties with Silicon Valley. In 2016, Carter opened the armed forces to transgender men and women to enlist with some exceptions. The policy was repealed by the Trump administration and then reinstated under the Biden administration last year.

“I stand here today as commander in chief of, as Ash always said, the finest fighting force the world has ever known,” Biden said. “A force made stronger and more inclusive by Ash’s principles and convictions. A force made up of warriors who are safer because of Ash’s determination to protect them and give them what they needed.”

Biden joked that Carter not only believed in getting things done but getting things done in record time, relishing in “busting through bureaucratic red tape” to transform whatever role he held — sometimes creating a challenge for his staffers. But Biden said that tenacity and sense of urgency saved troops’ lives, citing Carter’s push in the 2000s for mine resistant ambush protected vehicles, or “MRAPs,” for US service members in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“He made it his mission to work at war speed to get our warfighters the best possible protection we could give them, as fastas possible,” Biden said.

Biden added that when Carter learned troops in the field were having visibility issues in MRAPs, he personally visited the research and development facility to see the problem for himself and refine the vehicle’s design. By 2012, the US had deployed more than 24,000 MRAPs, and casualty rates among troops transported in them came down by as much as 75 percent compared to those riding in Humvees, Biden said.

To this day, Biden keeps at his office at home a large photograph of MRAPs lined up, side by side, with a signed note from Carter.

“It’s amazing what he did with his background as a scientist,” Biden said. “He got it done and he literally saved, I think . . . hundreds and hundreds, thousands of lives and limbs. He protected our service members’ futures because they were out defending ours.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who also spoke at Carter’s memorial service Thursday, recalled Carter as “a giant at the Pentagon” who was always “a man in a hurry.”

“Ash’s scientific mindset drove him to always face facts, especially painful ones. So as the president noted, he took on the DOD bureaucracy whenever it lagged behind,” Austin said.

Nevertheless, Carter also made time to meet service members and loved to teach and mentor.

“He loved to visit some far-flung US base and hear a former student shout, ‘Hey, Professor Carter!’ And he loved to walk the halls of the Pentagon and to visit our troops,” Austin said.

After leaving Washington, Carter became the director of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard’s Kennedy School.

Neb. governor names predecessor to fill Senate seat

Republican Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen on Thursday named former Republican governor Pete Ricketts as the replacement for former senator Ben Sasse, who resigned from his seat earlier this week to become the president of the University of Florida.

Ricketts served two terms governor of Nebraska from 2015 until last week. Term limits prevented Ricketts from seeking reelection last year, but his early endorsement of Pillen from a crowded GOP field helped steer Pillen to the governor’s mansion.

Sasse formally resigned from his seat Sunday. Until Ricketts is sworn in, the Senate remains split 51-48, with Democrats holding a three-seat majority.

Ricketts will serve out two more years of Sasse’s term, then would have to run in a special election in November 2024 to fill out the remaining two years of Sasse’s term.

The Senate faces potential upheaval in 2024, when 23 Senate seats held by Democrats and 10 seats held by Republicans are up for reelection. Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow made a surprise announcement last week that she would not seek reelection in 2024, creating an open Senate seat in the swing state of Michigan.

In California, a race to fill Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein’s seat is already shaping up to be a competitive one — even though Feinstein, 89, has not explicitly said whether she will seek another term in 2024.

On Tuesday, Democratic Representative Katie Porter announced she will run for Feinstein’s seat. A number of other California Democrats are said to be interested in a Senate run as well, including Representatives Ro Khanna, Adam B. Schiff, and Barbara Lee.

Lee, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, said in a statement to The Washington Post that “California deserves a senator with a record of accomplishment and a progressive vision.”

“While the United States Senate is sorely lacking the presence of people of color, Black women in particular, today I am focused on helping Californians stay safe in this extreme weather and fighting the House Republicans’ extreme agenda,” she added.

Biden urged to revoke any diplomatic visa from Bolsonaro

WASHINGTON — Some of the top Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee sent a letter late Wednesday to President Biden urging his administration to revoke any diplomatic visa that former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro may be using to stay in the United States.

The letter follows a riot in the Brazilian capital on Sunday aimed at reversing Bolsonaro’s loss in October, in an election that he claimed without evidence was infected by fraud. The defeated incumbent flew to Florida on Dec. 30, two days before the inauguration of his opponent, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“As we understand, since Mr. Bolsonaro entered the United States when he was still the President of Brazil, he may have done so on an A-1 visa that is reserved for individuals on diplomatic or official visits,” states the letter, led by Representative Joaquin Castro, Democrat of Texas, and signed by numerous others, including Representative Gregory W. Meeks, a New York Democrat who was chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee until Republicans took control of the chamber this year.

Since Bolsonaro is no longer an officeholder, the letter adds, “we request that you reassess his status in the country to ascertain whether there is a legal basis for his stay and revoke any such diplomatic visa he may hold.”

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, said Monday the administration had not received any official requests from the Brazilian government related to Bolsonaro but would “treat seriously” inquiries about his visa status.

