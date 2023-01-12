Elizabeth Warren endorses in California Senate race against incumbent colleague

But despite the personal connection, Warren’s decision to endorse Porter was also a significant break with political custom, as the incumbent California Senator Dianne Feinstein is Warren’s colleague and has yet to announce her intentions for 2024.

The move speaks to a long relationship between the pair of politicians. Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, taught Porter at Harvard Law and has remained a mentor and supporter of Porter’s in her political career. The two share a progressive brand that frequently is critical of corporate America and Wall Street.

Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday endorsed Representative Katie Porter, just days after the California Democrat announced a run for Senate, and in so doing made the most public suggestion to date that it’s time for the current seat-holder to step aside.

Feinstein, 89, released a statement on Tuesday that she was focused on the catastrophic weather hitting Northern California and would make her decision on 2024 at a later date, but concern about her future plans long predate this week.

The senator of 30 years is widely expected to retire, with less than $10,000 in her campaign account at the end of last fiscal year. The San Francisco Chronicle reported last year that the Democrat is increasingly struggling with her short-term memory, with five members of Congress, including three Democratic senators, telling the newspaper that her memory was rapidly deteriorating. Feinstein has been beset in recent years by instances where she was unable to answer reporter questions, including recently apparently forgetting she had already announced she would not serve as Senate pro tempore, a post that is third in line for the presidency.

Feinstein’s colleagues have largely avoided the issue. Asked about The Chronicle’s reporting last year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York declined to comment on her fitness, saying he would keep their conversations private. Previously, Democrats maneuvered Feinstein out of the top slot on the Judiciary Committee when she was in line to become chair, largely pointing to her cautious handling of contentious Supreme Court nominations and the need for a more aggressive lawmaker in the post.

But Warren is the first senator to publicly, if implicitly, suggest Feinstein should exit the Senate, which Thursday’s endorsement effectively did.

Warren made the announcement in a splashy rollout Thursday, just two days after Porter announced her campaign.

“Katie delivers for California, she’s smart and she has a backbone made out of steel,” Warren said in a social media video. “We need her, and her white board, in the United States Senate.”

The endorsement was paired with a request from Warren’s followers to donate to Porter, a hefty fundraiser in her own right.

But left unsaid was that Porter will likely face a number of Democratic opponents, including possibly Feinstein herself, and the race could split among several staunch progressives in California. Representative Barbara Lee, a long-time progressive, has told colleagues she’s planning a run, and Representative Ro Khanna, a close ally of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, also told The Globe he is considering a run, though Lee’s plans will “weigh heavily” on his decision-making. Other California Democrats are known to be interested, including Representative Adam Schiff.

Warren declined an interview on Thursday, citing time constraints, and provided a statement to the Globe that largely reiterated her earlier video message mentioning their personal connection.

Regardless of Feinstein’s ultimate decision, the California race promises to be an epic political battle.

That likely factored into Porter’s calculus to announce a run early, and into Warren’s endorsement. The Massachusetts senator is popular in the state and has campaigned there during her own presidential run and for Governor Gavin Newsom, making her a sought-after imprimatur.

But it’s unlikely Warren’s support will clear the field.

The state’s top positions — Senate and governor — have rarely been open races, and scores of up-and-coming politicians in the state vie for those opportunities when they arise. The race will also likely cost exorbitant sums, as political contests in California are largely waged on-air in costly media markets. With the state’s top-two jungle primary system, Democrat vs. Democrat races are common in the state, and could suck other Washington politicians into the battle.

Porter, who just won a close race for her swing seat in Orange County, had nearly $8 million in her campaign bank account at the end of the last election cycle. Her campaign said that in the 24 hours after she announced for Senate, she raised $1.3 million.

Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talkopan.