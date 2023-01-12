fb-pixel Skip to main content

Even as inflation eases, here’s why the Fed is risking a recession

By Jim Puzzanghera Globe Staff,Updated January 12, 2023, 52 minutes ago

As annual inflation soared to a four-decade high last year, Federal Reserve officials began taking aggressive steps to push it down even though the central bank’s medicine—higher interest rates—could push the US economy into a recession.

Although inflation has eased in recent months, including a monthly drop in prices in December for the first time since 2020, Fed policymakers are expected to raise their benchmark interest rate again on Feb. 1. Here’s why lowering still-high inflation is so important to the Fed that they’re risking a recession to try to bring it back down to normal.

Here’s why the fed is risking a recession
Even as inflation eases, here’s why the Fed is risking a recession (Produced by Anush Elbakyan/Globe Staff)

Read more:

Inflation is retreating — though it doesn’t feel that way

Advertisement

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video