Even as inflation eases, here’s why the Fed is risking a recession

As annual inflation soared to a four-decade high last year, Federal Reserve officials began taking aggressive steps to push it down even though the central bank’s medicine—higher interest rates—could push the US economy into a recession.

Although inflation has eased in recent months, including a monthly drop in prices in December for the first time since 2020, Fed policymakers are expected to raise their benchmark interest rate again on Feb. 1. Here’s why lowering still-high inflation is so important to the Fed that they’re risking a recession to try to bring it back down to normal.