Who is Robert Hur, special counsel for Biden classified documents probe?

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that he had appointed Robert K. Hur, a former federal prosecutor and senior Justice Department official, to serve as a special counsel investigating the handling of classified documents found at a former office of President Biden and at his Delaware home. Here is a brief primer on Hur.

Hur is a veteran attorney who graduated from Harvard and Stanford and began his legal career as a Supreme Court clerk for then-Chief Justice William Rehnquist. He went on to work as a federal prosecutor, led a U.S. attorney's office, served as a top Justice Department official during the Trump administration and spent time working for some of the most prominent law firms in Washington.

Advertisement

He was a longtime federal prosecutor at the U.S. attorney's office in Maryland, working both as an assistant U.S. attorney there and then, for nearly three years, leading that office.

What is Hur’s experience with the Justice Department?

Hur's previous stints with the Justice Department included jobs at the agency's headquarters as well as years as a prosecutor in Maryland. He worked as the principal associate deputy attorney general, serving as the top aide to Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general under President Donald Trump. Before that, he had also been special assistant to Christopher Wray, who was leading the Justice Department's criminal division at the time and went on to become the FBI director.

Then in 2017, Trump tapped him to lead the Maryland U.S. attorney's office, one of the busiest in the country and the place where Hur had spent seven years as an assistant U.S. attorney. Hur took office in April 2018, working on issues that included drug cases, fraud and violent crime. Under Hur's watch, the Justice Department said, his office also focused significantly on national security and cybercrimes. According to the Justice Department, Hur personally tried the first federal jury trial held in-person in the Washington, D.C., region during the pandemic, which had shuttered in-person jury trials nationwide.

Advertisement

During Hur's time leading the U.S. attorney's office in Maryland, it also prosecuted the case of a former National Security Agency contractor who stole a massive collection of classified government material - said at the time to be the largest theft of classified material in American history. The man's attorney described the former contractor as a hoarder, and the information he kept was not shared with anyone. The former contractor pleaded guilty, saying he understood that what he did was wrong, and in 2019, he was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Hur left the U.S. attorney's office in February 2021.

"For an attorney - especially a first-generation American like myself - representing the United States is a weighty privilege and a dream job," Hur said in a statement at the time announcing his plans to step down. "I have been blessed to do so."

What did Hur do after leaving the Justice Department?

Hur became a partner in the Washington, D.C., office of the prominent law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. According to the firm, Hur brought "decades of experience in government and in private practice" to help clients, including individuals and companies, navigate white-collar criminal issues, regulatory matters and other topics.

What did Garland and Hur say about his appointment as special counsel?

When he announced Hur's appointment, Garland praised the new special counsel's "long and distinguished career as a prosecutor." Garland cited some of Hur's previous work, including as a federal prosecutor in Maryland. "I will ensure that Mr. Hur receives all the resources he needs to conduct his work," Garland said.

Advertisement

After he was appointed, Hur said in a statement released by the Justice Department that he would carry out the investigation impartially.

"I intend to follow the facts swiftly and thoroughly, without fear or favor, and will honor the trust placed in me to perform this service," Hur said.

The Washington Post’s Perry Stein contributed to this report.