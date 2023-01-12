GOP would rather rip Mayorkas than seek immigration solutions

You’d think we would all want our government to improve people’s lives and find solutions to the problems we face. But Marcela García hits the nail on the head about the Republican strategy to avoid responsibility and blame President Biden and the Democrats (“Here comes the immigration show trial, courtesy of the GOP,” Opinion, Jan. 10). Other than whining, complaining, blaming, and demanding that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas resign, they seem unwilling to seek real solutions to address border and immigration issues.

This cynical approach works for the GOP for at least two reasons: It makes Democrats look incompetent, thus shoring up the Republicans’ own brand, and weakens the public’s confidence in our government’s institutions, thus opening space for a strongman leader to assert, “Only I can fix this.”