LETTERS

GOP would rather rip Mayorkas than seek immigration solutions

Updated January 12, 2023, 1 hour ago
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spoke during a news conference in Washington on Jan. 5 on new border enforcement measures to limit unlawful migration, expand pathways for legal immigration, and increase border security.Susan Walsh/Associated Press

You’d think we would all want our government to improve people’s lives and find solutions to the problems we face. But Marcela García hits the nail on the head about the Republican strategy to avoid responsibility and blame President Biden and the Democrats (“Here comes the immigration show trial, courtesy of the GOP,” Opinion, Jan. 10). Other than whining, complaining, blaming, and demanding that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas resign, they seem unwilling to seek real solutions to address border and immigration issues.

This cynical approach works for the GOP for at least two reasons: It makes Democrats look incompetent, thus shoring up the Republicans’ own brand, and weakens the public’s confidence in our government’s institutions, thus opening space for a strongman leader to assert, “Only I can fix this.”

Marjorie Lee

Wayland

Globe Opinion