LETTERS

Teachers’ bid to change law is about being heard, not striking

Updated January 12, 2023, 51 minutes ago
Conner Bourgoin, president of the Tewksbury Teachers Association, cheered as union members and supporters rallied in front of Brookline Town Hall on May 17, 2022, after a new contract for Brookline teachers was reached, ending their strike after one day.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Re “Mass. teachers pushing for right to strike” (Page A1, Jan. 4): The proposed legislation to lift the prohibition on educators and certain other public employees from striking could almost be called “the Tewksbury bill.” Last year, our union was able to secure a contract that created decent working and learning conditions for educators and students. The Tewksbury Teachers Association saw negotiations drag on for more than six months, and we continued to work under an expired contract.

Our proposals were not outrageous, yet the district’s leadership at the time ignored us. Even when more than 200 educators and supporters packed a School Committee meeting to demand an end to the stalemate, we were treated with indifference and disrespect. But when we set a date for a strike vote, attitudes changed. The School Committee did not doubt our resolve — we gave them no reason to — and our scheduled strike vote instead became a contract ratification vote. We won the working and learning conditions our educators and students deserve.

Amending Massachusetts law and allowing public workers to strike after six months of good-faith bargaining could prevent strikes, since employers would be more likely to take unions seriously in bargaining.

Conner Bourgoin

Waltham

The writer is president of the Tewksbury Teachers Association.

Globe Opinion