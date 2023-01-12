The tension between Trumpites and Trumpians

It turns out that the affinity that Trump — perhaps the least curious and least informed president of his White House forebears — has for Jackson, a onetime general, provides an even more trenchant insight about both men, illuminating an important element that ties them together.

When the White House chief usher’s staff installed a portrait of Andrew Jackson in Donald Trump’s Oval Office six years ago, commentators of all stripes were sure of the meaning — conservatives saw the elevation of a battling American superpatriot who was the people’s sentinel, and liberals saw the celebration of a slaveholder who wreaked vengeance against Indigenous people.

In their 2018 book, “The Rise of Andrew Jackson,” historians David and Jeanne Heidler make a distinction between Jacksonites (the Tennessean’s supporters in the 1820s and “those willing to use Jackson’s popularity to achieve political power”) and Jacksonians (those who supported his ideological precepts, including universal white manhood suffrage, territorial expansion, and opposition to the central bank of the time).

With Trump’s presidency two years in the past but with his influence still strong and his ambition to return to the White House unabated, it now is possible to see that the Jackson phenomenon has a Trump analogue. We might think of contemporary Republicans as Trumpites (those willing to use his popularity to achieve political power) and Trumpians (true believers in election denial, assaults on the conventions of American civic life, and rejection of established international institutions).

Southern liberals (Lyndon B. Johnson and Bill Clinton) and one conservative (Ronald Reagan) also placed Jackson on the Oval Office wall. But it was only fitting that the portrait selected for Trump’s office was painted by Ralph E.W. Earl, who included various images of Jackson in more than four dozen of his paintings and is credited with helping to create the seventh president’s image as the personification of American values.

The impetus to hang a Jackson portrait came from Steve Bannon, who saw in Trump an echo of Jackson and who was influenced by the diplomatic historian Walter Russell Mead’s 2001 book, “Special Providence,” and his writing in Foreign Affairs, where, shortly after Trump became president, Mead wrote:

“Jacksonian America felt itself to be under siege, with its values under attack and its future under threat. Trump — flawed as many Jacksonians believed him to be — seemed the only candidate willing to help fight for its survival.”

Those 38 words — written by an academic who didn’t vote for Trump — are a nearly perfect characterization of Trumpians. They also are an apt description of Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Moreover, they fit the description Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr. drew in his Pulitzer Prize-winning 1945 book, “The Age of Jackson,” when he described Jacksonianism as a revolt by workers whom Jackson saw as the embodiment of political democracy. Schlesinger argued that the goal of Jacksonian democracy “was to control the power of the capitalistic groups, mainly Eastern, for the benefit of the non-capitalist groups, farmers and laboring men, East, West and South.”

By contrast, the Trumpites — scores of Republican lawmakers but particularly Senators Lindsey Graham of Georgia and Ted Cruz of Texas, both of whom vigorously opposed Trump’s nomination in 2016 but cozied up to him once he was president — were on the Trump bandwagon because they believed it was the surest vehicle for Republican success and their own political success.

“Jacksonites could be Jacksonians, and some would become Jacksonians,” the Heidlers wrote, “but the difference between the two, whether slight or wide, had to do with the difference between politics and philosophy.” So it is with Trumpites and Trumpians.

The tension between Trumpites and Trumpians is perhaps the most important inflection point in contemporary American politics. It was the leitmotif of the Trump presidential years and is even more important in Trump’s post-White House period, when his influence as a kingmaker has waned and increasing number of Republicans believe he is an anchor, rather than a rocket booster, for GOP candidates. Every prominent election denier whom Trump supported in last year’s midterm elections was defeated.

As a result, while the number of Trumpians has remained steady, the ranks of Trumpites have been seriously depleted.

Less than two months into his presidency, Trump traveled to the Hermitage, Jackson’s home, and laid a wreath at his grave. In his first day in office, President Biden had the portrait of Jackson removed. In its place he had a portrait of Benjamin Franklin installed. It was, after all, Franklin who said, in words that might apply to Trump, “He that falls in love with himself will have no rivals,” and it was Franklin who is remembered for saying, in words that might apply to Trumpists, that “he that lies down with Dogs, shall rise up with fleas.”

David M. Shribman, former Washington bureau chief for the Globe, is executive editor emeritus of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and scholar-in-residence at Carnegie Mellon University.