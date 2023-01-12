Exxon knew just how much fossil fuels could warm the planet as early as the 1970s, study says

The new report from Harvard University and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, published in the journal Science on Thursday, marks the first quantitative review of Exxon’s climate science from the past four and a half decades. The findings show that Exxon did not merely have a vague idea that using its products would heat the planet; rather, it had the very specific knowledge that fossil fuel burning would lead to about 0.20 degrees Celsius of global warming per decade, plus or minus 0.04 degrees.

Scientists at Exxon predicted future global warming with stunning accuracy as early as the 1970s, yet in its public facing messaging, the firm has contradicted its own findings and sowed doubt about climate change, according to a new analysis that puts a number on exactly how much the oil and gas giant knew.

“The precision and accuracy help to cement the argument that ‘Exxon knew’ by making clear what they knew,” said Naomi Oreskes, a Harvard history of science professor who co-authored the report.

Long before climate change became a public issue, Exxon not only knew about the threat of global warming, but also employed teams of researchers to probe that threat, even launching its own ambitious program to build rigorous climate models, investigative journalists found eight years ago. The reporting sparked a rallying cry — “Exxon knew” — and kicked off protest movements, Congressional hearings, and more than a dozen lawsuits, including one waged by the state of Massachusetts.

The new study, released Thursday, analyzed climate predictions from dozens of internal company documents, as well as peer-reviewed scientific publications from Exxon scientists, from 1977 to 2014.

To get a sense of the accuracy of this research, the authors first compared charts pulled from the documents with data on historical observations. In one remarkable example, they pulled projections from a 1982 Exxon study showing both growth in CO2 emissions and increases in global temperature over time, based on an assumption that fossil fuel usage would grow. The authors then overlaid those projections with observed CO2 concentrations and observed temperature changes, and found they very nearly reflect reality.

A chart from a 1982 Exxon study showing both growth in CO2 emissions and increases in global temperature over time, is overlaid with observed CO2 concentrations and observed temperature changes. Science/Science (Science #379), ExxonMobil

Using statistical techniques established by the United Nation’s climate science body, the authors also found that between 63 and 83 percent of Exxon’s global warming projections mirrored subsequently observed temperatures — a level of accuracy comparable to that of projections from independent climate scientists and the federal government between 1970 and 2007.

The authors then calculated the validity of Exxon’s climate models by assigning them a so-called skill score — essentially a percentage grade. The average grade for the models was 72 percent, with one model scoring 99 percent accuracy. Those scores rival that of esteemed NASA scientist James Hansen’s global warming predictions presented to US Congress in 1988, which are widely regarded to have been highly advanced.

“That shows Exxon’s climate modeling was at least comparable in performance to that of some of the most influential and respected independent climate modelers, ever,” said the paper’s lead author Geoffrey Supran, associate professor of Environmental Science and Policy at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science.

Despite the extreme sophistication of this climate research, Exxon consistently contradicted these findings in public, the report says.

“In 1997, Mobil CEO Lee Raymond questioned whether ‘the Earth [is] really warming,’” the study says.

“For decades, ExxonMobil spokesmen, including its CEOs Lee Raymond and Rex Tillerson, spent decades denigrating climate models, claiming or suggesting that their uncertainties were so great as to make it impossible to use them in decision-making,” said Oreskes. “Our new study shows their own scientists’ work showed this wasn’t true ... None of their models suggested that climate change would not occur.”

The authors also cite a 2001 press release from ExxonMobil Corp, which asserts that “there is no consensus about long-term climate trends and what causes them,” and goes on to say that “during the 1970′s [sic], people were concerned about global cooling.” This reference to concern about a coming Ice Age is seen in several external Exxon communications documents.

Some scientists in the 1970s did discuss the possibility that a new Ice Age was on the way due to changes in Earth’s orbit known as Milankovitch cycles, said Oreskes. But Exxon’s researchers predicted back in the 1970s that the impact of human-caused greenhouse gas pollution would “swamp the Milankovitch cycle effect and lead to global warming,” she said, as illustrated by a 1977 Exxon projection for average global temperatures, which the authors overlaid with real temperature data.

A 1977 Exxon projection for average global temperatures, which the authors overlaid with real temperature data. Science #379/Science (Science #379), Exxon

Supran said the new study could have massive practical implications for ongoing attempts to hold Exxon accountable for its history of climate deception.

“It strengthens the case that they misled the public,” he said. “We found Exxon’s scientists at no point entertained the possibility that human-caused warming wouldn’t occur because of fossil fuels ... yet they continued to sell them, to promote doubt.”

Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor.