NBC10 and The Boston Globe are co-presenting a special about the civil right activist Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. It’s called “Embrace: The Kings” and it focuses on their time in Boston, where they first met.

The special will run at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the night before the unveiling of the Boston Common monument dedicated to the pair, called “The Embrace.” It will also be available to stream on Peacock and Roku.