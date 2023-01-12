22 moments that defined the Patriots’ 2022 season

But there were also milestones, controversies, and several thrilling finishes.

Yes, there was plenty of pain while watching the offense regress into a unit that could muster only 14 points against the team that finished with the worst record in the NFL.

The 2022 Patriots season was a roller-coaster ride that kept rolling until the Bills pulled away in the final quarter of the regular-season finale.

Say what you will about this team, but it fought until the very end.

Now that the Patriots season is in the books, it’s time to take a look at the good, bad, and agonizingly frustrating moments that defined the journey.

Here are 22 moments that stuck out for better or worse, in chronological order:

1. Bill Belichick lets Matt Patricia and Joe Judge run the offense

Multiple reports surfaced before the opener at Miami, indicating that Patricia would call the offensive plays. Patricia split play-calling duties with Judge during the preseason after Josh McDaniels left to become head coach of the Raiders.

2. Ty Montgomery scores New England’s first touchdown of the year, then misses the rest of the season

The first Patriots player to score was Montgomery, who caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones in the opener. The Miami game was Montgomery’s only appearance of the season. He eventually was placed on injured reserve following shoulder surgery.

3. Nelson Agholor’s catch against the Steelers

A leaping touchdown grab by Agholor helped the Patriots put points on the board right before halftime against Pittsburgh, and helped the Patriots earn a big road win.

4. Nick Folk sets field goal record

The Patriots’ first score against the Ravens was a record-breaker. Folk nailed his 57th consecutive field goal of less than 50 yards, breaking the NFL record.

5. Jones sprains his ankle against the Ravens

A dreadful three-interception, no-touchdown performance from Jones was overshadowed by the high ankle sprain that caused him to miss the next three games.

6. Brian Hoyer’s injury starts a quarterback controversy

Let’s face it, people weren’t clamoring for Hoyer to start over Jones. When Hoyer was knocked out of the Packers game with a head injury, Bailey Zappe got his shot and nearly lead the Patriots to a win.

7. Zappe’s jersey makes the Patriots Hall of Fame

Zappe’s starts against the Lions and Browns weren’t just good, they were historic. He became the first rookie quarterback to win his first two starts with passer ratings of at least 100.

8. Belichick benches Jones for Zappe against Chicago

Perhaps the two most electric offensive drives of the season came when Zappe took over for Jones against the Bears, sending the Gillette Stadium crowd into a frenzy. After a pair of quick scores, Chicago quickly figured things out and demolished the Zappe-led Patriots.

9. Belichick’s “day by day” rant

When asked about Jones’s injury status, Belichick said that he was taking it “day by day” 12 times. “What do I look like, a doctor?” asked Belichick with a smirk in response to a question about Jones’s ankle.

10. Jones says he deserves to start

After his benching against Chicago, Jones told reporters that he thinks he deserves to start. Belichick’s message during his media availability earlier that day: “We’ll see how it goes today.”

11. Belichick passes George Halas against Jets

Once Belichick notched his 325th victory in a game against the Jets, there was only one coach in NFL history with more wins: Don Shula. Belichick finished the season with 329 wins, 18 from tying Shula’s mark of 347.

12. Patriots sack the Colts nine times

Led by three sacks from Matthew Judon, the Patriots’ pass rush could not be stopped during a 26-3 win over Indianapolis. The Colts fired coach Frank Reich the next day.

13. Marcus Jones’s walkoff punt return against the Jets

Fans who stuck out this snooze-fest until the end were rewarded with a game-winning punt return from Jones, who ended up being the first player since Deion Sanders to score on offense, defense, and special teams in a season.

14. Hunter Henry’s catch overturned against the Vikings

Henry snagged what originally was ruled a touchdown that would have broken a 23-23 tie against Minnesota on Thanksgiving Day. The call was overturned because Henry did not maintain control of the ball as he made contact with the ground.

15. Kendrick Bourne answers candidly about the offense

Following the Patriots’ first loss to the Bills, Bourne offered his take on what went wrong with the offense. “We got to get the ball downfield. I think Mac needs more time,” Bourne said. “He’s obviously running around, so it’s hard to get the ball downfield when you can’t really have time for him to throw.”

16. Kyler Murray’s injury keeps Patriots in playoff hunt

The Patriots beat the Cardinals by two scores, but we’ll never know how that game might have gone if Murray didn’t tear his ACL on the opening drive.

17. The dumbest play in Patriots history

Instead of playing for overtime, Rhamondre Stevenson lateraled to a panicked Jakobi Meyers, who threw the ball to a waiting Chandler Jones. Then, the longtime Patriot-turned-Raider hit Mac Jones with a stiff-arm and sprinted into the end zone for a Las Vegas victory.

Chandler Jones stiffarms Mac Jones on the way to the end zone at the end of the Patriots-Raiders game. John Locher/Associated Press

18. Jones dives at Eli Apple’s legs

Mac Jones’s side of the story is that he was trying to prevent Apple from chasing down Tyquan Thornton after a turnover. Apple’s side of the story is that it was a dirty play that could have injured him. Either way, Jones ended up getting fined for it.

19. tevenson’s fumble against Cincinnati

The Patriots were oh-so-close to upsetting the Bengals on Christmas Eve with first and goal and a little more than a minute to go. But Stevenson fumbled on the 8-yard line, costing the Patriots their shot at a go-ahead touchdown.

20. Kyle Dugger’s pick-6 against the Dolphins

The Patriots set a franchise record with seven defensive touchdowns, and Dugger had three of them. His 39-yard interception return for a touchdown against Miami gave the Patriots the lead in a key late-season divisional game.

21. Nyheim Hines’s opening kickoff for the Bills

Feeding off the emotional boost of positive news regarding Damar Hamlin’s health following his cardiac arrest, Hines ran the opening kickoff back 96 yards for a touchdown.

22. David Andrews tears up talking about Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty

McCourty and Slater, who have left an indelible mark on the franchise, are contemplating retirement. When asked how much they mean to him, Andrews shed a tear and said “a lot.”