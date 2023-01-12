Boston Latin Academy/Fontbonne celebrates girls’ hockey with nonleague win over Stoughton in second annual Girls’ High School Hockey Night

The promotion of girls’ hockey means everything to Katie Nolan, coach of the Boston Latin Academy/Fontbonne co-op team.
“[It’s] a pretty special thing,” said Nolan, in her second year as the Dragons head coach. “It shows these younger girls that if they . . . put their mind to it, they can achieve the next level of hockey.”
Thursday night, BLA/Fontbonne defeated Stoughton, 6-1, in the second annual Girls’ High School Hockey Night — an event aimed to promote awareness for girls’ hockey — in front of a packed William Devine Rink in Dorchester.
Senior forward Emer Ryan tallied a pair of goals for the Dragons (5-3) in a nonleague victory they dominated from the opening puck drop.
Last year’s inaugural event honored Stephanie O’Sullivan, the first girl to play in the Dorchester Youth Hockey program, by retiring her jersey between the second and third periods of the game. O’Sullivan played on the US national team from 1993 to 2001 and was inducted into the Massachusetts Hockey Hall of Fame in 2008.
This year’s special guests were the Dorchester Chiefs, a girls’ youth hockey program. The Chiefs were welcomed onto the ice by the BLA/Fontbonne high school team before the beginning of the game and featured in a scrimmage of the Under-12 and Under-10 squads at first intermission. Nolan said the inclusion of the Chiefs was a priority for this year’s game.
“I had one mom text me. Her daughter woke up at 1:45 this morning and said, ‘Is it morning time yet? Are we going to skate with the older girls today?’ These young girls — it made their week,” Nolan said. “They look up to my older girls, so it was a really special thing. I wanted to include them in almost every aspect of the game that I could tonight.”
The time Nolan and Boston Latin Academy have put into the advancement of girls’ hockey has not gone unnoticed, said Brian McDevitt, the father of BLA hockey players Edward and Allison McDevitt. The elder McDevitt tapes every game he attends, posting the videos on YouTube for the viewing pleasure of coaches, players, and parents.
For McDevitt, seeing his daughter and her teammates get the opportunity to play is beyond meaningful, because it was an opportunity that didn’t exist several years ago.
“There’s so much girls’ hockey now, and it’s such good, high quality — it’s amazing,” he said. “To see all those young girls out there — the game has just grown by leaps and bounds in the last 20 years.”
Nolan hopes to see this celebration of girls’ hockey continue and grow in years to come.
“I think it’s super important to show these young female athletes that there is a next level up there,” she said. “And it’s important to promote women’s sports; I think [they] go unnoticed at times. But as long as I’m around, I want to keep this going.”