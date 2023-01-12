Boston Latin Academy/Fontbonne celebrates girls’ hockey with nonleague win over Stoughton in second annual Girls’ High School Hockey Night

Thursday night, BLA/Fontbonne defeated Stoughton, 6-1, in the second annual Girls’ High School Hockey Night — an event aimed to promote awareness for girls’ hockey — in front of a packed William Devine Rink in Dorchester.

“[It’s] a pretty special thing,” said Nolan, in her second year as the Dragons head coach. “It shows these younger girls that if they . . . put their mind to it, they can achieve the next level of hockey.”

The promotion of girls’ hockey means everything to Katie Nolan, coach of the Boston Latin Academy/Fontbonne co-op team.

Senior forward Emer Ryan tallied a pair of goals for the Dragons (5-3) in a nonleague victory they dominated from the opening puck drop.

Mary-Kate Linso (No. 12, center) of the Boston Latin Academy/Fontbonne girls' hockey team battles with Stoughton's Ella Cummings (No. 9, left) during Thursday night's second annual Girls' High School Hockey Night in Dorchester. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Last year’s inaugural event honored Stephanie O’Sullivan, the first girl to play in the Dorchester Youth Hockey program, by retiring her jersey between the second and third periods of the game. O’Sullivan played on the US national team from 1993 to 2001 and was inducted into the Massachusetts Hockey Hall of Fame in 2008.

This year’s special guests were the Dorchester Chiefs, a girls’ youth hockey program. The Chiefs were welcomed onto the ice by the BLA/Fontbonne high school team before the beginning of the game and featured in a scrimmage of the Under-12 and Under-10 squads at first intermission. Nolan said the inclusion of the Chiefs was a priority for this year’s game.

Molly Doran (86) of the Under-10 Dorchester Chiefs emerges onto the ice after being introduced by the Boston Latin Academy/Fontbonne high school girls' hockey team before Thursday night's 6-1 victory over Stoughton. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

“I had one mom text me. Her daughter woke up at 1:45 this morning and said, ‘Is it morning time yet? Are we going to skate with the older girls today?’ These young girls — it made their week,” Nolan said. “They look up to my older girls, so it was a really special thing. I wanted to include them in almost every aspect of the game that I could tonight.”

BLA/Fontbonne coach Katie Nolan (right) leans over to guage the excitment of Molly Doran (center) of the Under-10 Dorchester Chiefs, who were the celebrated guests of the second annual Girls' High School Hockey Night on Thursday at Devine Rink. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

The time Nolan and Boston Latin Academy have put into the advancement of girls’ hockey has not gone unnoticed, said Brian McDevitt, the father of BLA hockey players Edward and Allison McDevitt. The elder McDevitt tapes every game he attends, posting the videos on YouTube for the viewing pleasure of coaches, players, and parents.

For McDevitt, seeing his daughter and her teammates get the opportunity to play is beyond meaningful, because it was an opportunity that didn’t exist several years ago.

Angie McGrath (No. 25, right) of BLA/Fontbonne tallies a goal after weaving the puck past Stoughton defender Addison Strunk (No. 19, left) and goaltender Sarah Scappaticci (center) during the main event of Girls' High School Hockey Night at Devine Rink in Dorcheter on Thursday night. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

“There’s so much girls’ hockey now, and it’s such good, high quality — it’s amazing,” he said. “To see all those young girls out there — the game has just grown by leaps and bounds in the last 20 years.”

Nolan hopes to see this celebration of girls’ hockey continue and grow in years to come.

“I think it’s super important to show these young female athletes that there is a next level up there,” she said. “And it’s important to promote women’s sports; I think [they] go unnoticed at times. But as long as I’m around, I want to keep this going.”

Maggie Janulewicz (40) celebrates her goal scored for the Under -12 Dorchester Chiefs. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe



