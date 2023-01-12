Boys’ hockey notebook: Nauset first-year coach Connor Brickley relies on communication, transparency and accountability to ignite his team

“I experienced a lot of different coaching staffs here and internationally and I got to see a lot of different locker rooms and how players reacted to different situations and personalities,” said the 30-year-old Brickley, a former University of Vermont standout who enjoyed a seven-year professional career highlighted by 81 career NHL games with the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers.

Although Brickley never envisioned himself coaching after his playing career, the Everett native and Belmont Hill alum is using some of his past experiences to help shape his own coaching style during his debut season at Nauset Regional (6-2).

Connor Brickley played for a number of coaches on his journey to the National Hockey League.

“I just kind of molded into something that I’m extremely transparent with players, both boys and girls.”

Nauset boys' hockey coach Connor Brickley jumps from the bench to check on one of his injured players during the first period of a recent 6-2 loss Wednesday against Barnstable. DebeeTlumacki

Soon after retiring in 2020, Brickley established roots on Cape Cod and launched Endless Potential, a hockey skills program based at Charles Moore Arena in Orleans.

“ ‘He is 100 percent honest with all our kids and consistently holds everyone accountable.’ Nauset athletics director John Mattson, on boys' hockey coach Connor Brickley

The nephew of former Bruins player and NESN commentator Andy Brickley made his full-time coaching debut last winter when he led the Cape Cod Furies, a co-op team comprised of girls from Nauset, Cape Cod Tech and Monomoy, to a 13-5-3 record while simultaneously completing a 12-week course to become a Chatham firefighter.

“I met a lot of dads within the hockey community [who] turned out to be firefighters,” Brickley said. “And they just talked about the transparency between being a hockey player and playing a team sport and the camaraderie in the locker room and how it translates to the fire service.

“I gave it a shot because of the similarities and it’s worked out great.”

Brickley’s presence brought immediate stability to Nauset’s boys’ program, which was subjected to an unsettling finish last season when former head coach Drew Locke was dismissed in a controversial upheavalin the middle of the team’s 13-8-1 campaign.

Nauset's Andrew Bohannon (left) engages Barnstable's Ian DeVito (right) in a battle for a loose puck during the first period of their recent matchup. DebeeTlumacki

Brickley filled out his staff by hiring with his older brother, Brendan, a Malden Catholic grad who played at the University of New England, and Al Cutts, an Avon native and Framingham State hockey alum.

Like Brickley, both assistants are visible in the community, where they work as police officers, with Brendan serving in Harwich and Cutts in Yarmouth.

“One thing that’s very helpful is the small details we’re all used to with scheduling our jobs and having all of our gear and equipment ready before a shift and after a shift,” Cutts said. “It’s the same thing when we go to a practice or a game.”

The trio of coaches describe themselves as hard-nosed, a style they acknowledge is less common across the current sports landscape.

“I think Al, myself and Connor have a lot of similarities with the hard-nosed coaching style and I think it’s a reflection of the way we were coached growing up,” Brendan Brickley said. “I think, especially at the high school level, that’s kind of gone by the wayside, which has positives and negatives associated with it.

“If you’re going to go with the hard-nosed style, you have to have the support of your athletic director and AD [John] Mattson has been very supportive of the way Connor coached with the girls as well as the way things are going now.”

Mattson said Brickley “has a very good approach” and praised him for his transparency and professionalism, qualities Brickley views as keys to success.

“He is 100 percent honest with all our kids and consistently holds everyone accountable,” Mattson said. “He cares deeply about all of his players and maintains appropriate relationships, which allows him to get the absolute best out of each of them.”

Nauset sophomore Logan Poulin has emerged as an offensive spark with 17 goals and 9 assists. DebeeTlumacki

The players agree the hard-nosed, detail-oriented label is accurate for Brickley and his staff.

“They’re right on top of everything,” said senior cocaptain Sam Weiner (1 goal, 11 assists).

Sophomore Logan Poulin (17 goals, 9 assists) noted the players’ respect for the coaches extends beyond the ice, too.

“They’re all on the frontline every day doing what they can to protect us,” Poulin said, “so obviously we appreciate that and we have a lot of respect for them.”

Ice chips

▪ In the preseason Andover coach Kevin Drew wanted to add more physicality and change the culture of the program.

He took the Golden Warriors back to his roots.

His players took classes at Peter Welch’s Gym, a boxing gym in South Boston where Drew worked out as a youth. The workouts are a bonding experience, working on strength training. But it was also a message.

“I use it in my pregame speeches all the time,” said Drew. “If you don’t face adversity, you’re not going to go forward.”

The Golden Warriors (4-3) have received strong play and leadership from senior captains Nik Previte, Braeden Archambault, and Brendan Sheedy.

Following Andover’s 3-2 victory over Shrewsbury in a MVC/DCL Tier 1 matchup in the second game of the season, Shrewsbury coach Rich Grant told Drew the Golden Warriors were the most physical team they had faced in two years.

“After they went to that gym, the physicality picked up,” said Drew. “They thrived on it a little bit. They’ve bought into what I’ve talked about.”

▪ Lynnfield coach Jon Gardner earned his 100th career victory in a 9-3 Cape Ann League win over North Reading. Gardner wasn’t the only one to hit a milestone in the triumph — with a 3-point effort, senior captain Drew Damiani recorded his 100th point by assisting on a goal by his brother, junior Dylan Damiani.

“Drew has been so instrumental to the program, staying for four years,” said Gardner, in his 11th season at his alma mater. “This was meant to be a long, long time ago . . . he’s been a part of more wins than any player. I’m thrilled that it happened on the same night.”

In his first season, 2011-12, the Pioneers finished 2-16-2. The progress has been palpable; Lynnfield was 19-4-1 last year and is 7-0-1 this winter.

“It definitely means a lot, especially considering our first few years, we struggled a lot,” said Gardner. “The players are the ones who go out there and score the goals and block the shots.”

Correspondent Cam Kerry contributed to this story.