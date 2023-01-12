Bruins shut out by Kraken, suffering first regulation home loss of season

The loss also ended a month-long streak (11-0-3) in which the Bruins had picked up at least 1 point in 14 consecutive outings.

The win, set in motion by Brandon Tanev’s goal with 7:14 gone in the first period, clipped the Bruins’ streak at 19-0-3, the best start of a season on home ice in franchise history.

Faster, younger, and hungrier, at least for one night, the fleet afoot Seattle Kraken came to the Garden Thursday evening and pinned a 3-0 loss on the Bruins — the first regulation loss on home ice this season for Jim Montgomery’s Black and Gold.

Linus Ullmark, stellar in the Bruins’ net despite the loss, suffered his first regulation loss since a 2-1 defeat in Toronto on Nov. 5. The leading candidate fot the Vezina Trophy finished the first half of the regular-season schedule with a mesmerizing 22-2-1 record.

Martin Jones, who was briefly a Bruin in 2015, when acquired from the Kings in the deal for Milan Lucic, picked up the shutout for the Kraken, turning back 27 shots.

The Bruins still lead the league’s overall standings with a 32–5-4 record and face the No. 2-ranked Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night at the Garden.

It was Seattle’s seventh straight victory, the last six of which have been on the road.

Jaden Schwartz closed out Seattle’s scoring with an empty-netter with 1:50 to go in regulation.

Despite the 19-0-3 home record the Bruins carried into the matchup, they have not been sharp on home ice since late December. In their previous three games in Boston, which produced two wins and an overtime loss (Buffalo), the Bruins trailed more than led all three times.

But the points kept piling up, including the recent three-game sweep on the road (Los Angeles, San Jose and Anaheim). The Kraken arrived in town intent on terminating the 22-game streak.

Tanev set Seattle on the right track only 7:14 into the first, tipping a shot by Ullmark, the Kraken forward actually standing behind the net when he potted his ricochet shot in from Dan Sprong’s quick, low-chance shovel off the right wall. Tanev, at least 2 feet behind the goal line, reached out his long stick and deflected the shot by Ullmark on the short side.

The Kraken finished the opening 20 minutes with a 1-0 lead on the scoreboard and a 14-8 shot advantage.

The second-year expansion squad kept up the beat in the second, adding a goal to its lead and pushing the shot edge to 23-18.

All in all, very unlike how the Bruins have played throughout the season. The Kraken were faster and far better at creating Grade A chances on Ullmark than the Bruins were on Jones.

By the final minute of the second, the Bruins were fortunate still to be down by only one goal. Had it not been for Ullmark, they would have been down by three or four by late in the period.

Finally, the Kraken pushed the lead to 2-0, with Eeli Tolvanen, an ex-Predator, connecting with a dart on a turnaround wrister from the slot with 22 seconds to go before the break.

Half the league passed up the chance to pluck Tolvanen off waivers on Dec. 12, before the Kraken finally raised their hand. The plucky Finn, a first-round pick (No. 30) in 2017, now has four goals in seven games with his new club.

