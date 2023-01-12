EMass boys’ hockey: With six goals in two games, Diman’s Jacob Almeida headlines Players of the Week

Jacob Almeida, Diman –– The junior forward racked up six goals in two games. Almeida notched all four goals in a 4-2 Mayflower Athletic Conference victory against Blue Hills before scoring twice in a 6-2 league triumph over Upper Cape for the Tigers (6-1-0).
Dan Daley, Franklin –– Factoring into both scoring plays, the junior forward notched a goal and an assist in a pivotal Hockomock League triumph over 16th-ranked Canton. Daley exploded for two goals and three points in a 8-0 league thumping of Foxborough for the No. 11 Panthers (8-1-0).
Cam Fici, Belmont –– Armed with a devastating shot, the senior captain scored a pair of goals a 5-1 Middlesex League Liberty Division win over Winchester and another two tallies in a league win vs. sixth-ranked Reading for the No. 5 Marauders (7-1-1).
Advertisement
Chase Field, Barnstable –– The freshman sensation rifled in four goals, including two shorthanded, in a 6-2 Cape & Islands League Atlantic Division win over Nauset for the Red Hawks (4-3-1).
Jack Hayes, Winthrop –– In a 4-1 Northeastern Conference victory over Marblehead, the senior forward lit the lamp twice and provided a helper and totaled a goal and an assist in a 2-2 tie against Gloucester for the Vikings (5-1-1).
Jake Vana, St. John’s Prep –– A Princeton University commit for lacrosse, the junior from Boxford recorded two goals and two assists in a key 6-3 Catholic Conference victory over No. 2 Catholic Memorial and followed with a pair of tallies in a 7-2 league win against St. John’s Shrewsbury for the top-ranked Eagles (6-1-1).
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.