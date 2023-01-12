EMass boys’ hockey: With six goals in two games, Diman’s Jacob Almeida headlines Players of the Week

Jacob Almeida, Diman –– The junior forward racked up six goals in two games. Almeida notched all four goals in a 4-2 Mayflower Athletic Conference victory against Blue Hills before scoring twice in a 6-2 league triumph over Upper Cape for the Tigers (6-1-0).

Dan Daley, Franklin –– Factoring into both scoring plays, the junior forward notched a goal and an assist in a pivotal Hockomock League triumph over 16th-ranked Canton. Daley exploded for two goals and three points in a 8-0 league thumping of Foxborough for the No. 11 Panthers (8-1-0).

Cam Fici, Belmont –– Armed with a devastating shot, the senior captain scored a pair of goals a 5-1 Middlesex League Liberty Division win over Winchester and another two tallies in a league win vs. sixth-ranked Reading for the No. 5 Marauders (7-1-1).