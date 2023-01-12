Here’s why Rafael Devers got the deal from the Red Sox that Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts did not

Throughout the last quarter-century, the Sox have taken big contractual swings. They’ve seen the immense rewards of such deals, titles won with Pedro Martinez, Manny Ramirez, J.D. Martinez, and David Price. But they’ve also seen long-term megadeals curdle — usually because of injury, sometimes because of performance declines by aging players.

The answer relates largely to how the team approaches risk — specifically, the risk associated with how players age.

Why did Rafael Devers become the first player to whom Red Sox made a decade-long commitment? Why were they willing to get him under contract for the next 11 seasons while going nowhere near the 11-year deal to which the Padres signed Xander Bogaerts?

Advertisement

The longer a deal and the older a player is over the life of it, the greater the likelihood that a team eventually will pay a player who contributes little to nothing. The Sox have always been mindful of that.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Over the 21-year tenure of the current ownership group, nearly every deal of four or more guaranteed years has expired no later than a player’s age-36 season. The only exception was the eight-year, $110 million deal for Dustin Pedroia that ran from 2014-21, spanning his age 30-37 seasons. (Pedroia played just nine games beyond his age-33 season, and none over the final two years of his contract — the exception who magnified the rule.)

It’s not terribly hard to see why the Red Sox have been reluctant to spend on players beyond their age-36 seasons. The funnel of productive players narrows quickly based on age.

Over the last 10 seasons, the number of players who remain healthy (with enough plate appearances to qualify for a batting title) and productive (a league-average OPS+ of 100 or better) into their mid 30s is few. The list of players who do so into their late 30s is almost nonexistent.

Advertisement

Just four players have hit at league-average levels and qualified for the batting title at ages 38 and 39 over the last decade. Two (David Ortiz in 2016, Nelson Cruz in 2021) have done so at age 40. None have done so at age 41 or older.

Not aging well The number of players who remain healthy and productive into their late-30s is almost non-existent.. Age Players with a qualifying number of plate appearances and OPS+ of 100 or better since 2013 41+ 0 40 2 39 4 38 4 37 14 36 12 35 20 34 35 33 46 32 52 31 71 30 98 SOURCE : Baseball-Reference.com

Against that backdrop, Devers’s age represented a considerable part of his appeal to the Red Sox in their commitment to extend him for 10 years and $313.5 million. The third baseman will play all of next year — under a one-year, $17.5 million deal — at age 26. The extension will cover his age 27-36 seasons.

It’s not unreasonable to expect some level of positive contribution from Devers though age 36. By contrast, the landmark deals for Bogaerts, Trea Turner, and Aaron Judge that will pay them through their age-39 (Judge) and age-40 (Turner and Bogaerts) seasons represent commitments where teams almost have to expect player production to zero out.

Xander Bogaerts signed with the Padres in December after 10 seasons with the Red Sox. Denis Poroy/Associated Press

Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said of Devers, “We think he’s one of the great players in baseball. We think his best years are even ahead of him because he’s in his mid 20s.

“You know that free agency for players that you have to extend deals until they’re 39 or 40 or 41 is a perilous slope. One of the reasons that we signed Raffy is even at the end of this deal, he’s 36.”

Advertisement

The teams who are signing players to those deals are under no illusions about the risks associated with players in their late 30s. But they put enough value on the short-term payoff — and their desire to limit the luxury-tax hits of the deals — to assume an immense amount of risk a decade or more down the road.

The Sox declined to follow suit. Their last offer to Bogaerts was for six years, running through his age-35 season. While there might have been room to stretch further, his departure became an inevitability once the Padres nearly doubled that term.

It’s not the first time that term length played a sizable role in a star player’s departure. In the spring of 2019, the Sox made a 10-year, $300 million proposal to 26-year-old Mookie Betts. They sought to keep him in Boston with a deal that ran through his mid-30s rather than beyond. Betts countered with a 12-year, $420 million proposal.

The sides couldn’t get to common ground. One year later, the Sox traded Betts to the Dodgers, with whom he signed a 12-year extension that spans his age-28 through age-39 seasons.

The Dodgers are thrilled with the return, with Betts helping to deliver a World Series title and serving as the face of the franchise, even if the later years of his deal end up as roster-building obstacles (minimized to some degree by deferrals).

Mookie Betts helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020, his age-27 season. David J. Phillip/Associated Press

And certainly the Phillies have been elated with the contributions of Bryce Harper in the first four seasons of his 13-year, $330 million deal that runs from his age-26 through his age-38 season.

Advertisement

Given that, it is fair to ask: Should a team — particularly one with the resources of the Red Sox — care so much about how a player might perform seven or nine or 12 years down the road that it loses players in the short term? For that matter, why should members of the front office care about the back end of a deal that very likely will take place long after any reasonable forecast of their tenures?

“The organization is bigger than me,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said last month. “If I’m making a decision to say by the time this decision doesn’t look good, it may not even be my problem, it would be incredibly selfish, and I wouldn’t be doing my job.”

“There are certain players that you’re willing to stretch for and others that you’re not able to come to an agreement on,” said Red Sox CEO/president Sam Kennedy. “You don’t want to create a situation where the team has too many constraints, whether that’s next year or eight years from now. It’s a recipe for success to be able to have the financial firepower and flexibility as you go forward.

“Even if I’m going to be long gone, you do feel an obligation to make sure that you’re making the right decisions for the short term and the long term.”

Advertisement

In Devers, the Sox believe they managed to do that — and found a willing partner in the enterprise.

“Raffy was very keen on that timeline,” said assistant general manager Eddie Romero. “He’s always made comments about how he really respected how David Ortiz played his last year and he was still productive. I think that’s very important to him.”

That stance, in turn, helped the Sox commit to a player who can be a cornerstone contributor not just for the 2023 season — when a still-incomplete roster faces a dauntingly deep AL East — but for what they hope is a return to consistent championship aspirations in the years to come.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.