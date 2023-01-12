Lyla Baldwin sparks Brookline girls’ track to win over Walpole in Bay State Conference dual meet

Oliver Ames 68, Foxborough 32 — Katie Sobieraj ran a league-leading 3:02 in the 1,000 meter run, Julia Maclaine won the 300m, and Hailey Goldman won the 2-mile for the Tigers (4-0) in the Hockomock League meet.

Wins from the 4x400 relay and the 4x200 relay, led by senior captain Lyla Baldwin, sparked the Warriors (3-1) to the victory, 69.5-30.5, in Bay State Conference dual meet on Thursday at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Oliver Ames 53, Foxborough 46 — A sweep in the mile led by Ryan Sarney, Alex Pierce, and Landon Sarney helped the Tigers (3-1) notch a Hockomock League win.

Boys’ swimming

Natick 92, Newton North 86 — Freshman David Soong’s first-place finish in the 200m individual medley helped lift the Redhawks (3-4) to a Bay State victory.

Advertisement

Girls’ swimming

Oliver Ames 79, Stoughton 29 — Freshman Ashley Powers’ first-place finish in both the 200 yard individual medley and 500 yard freestyle helped lead the Tigers (3-2) to a Hockomock victory.

Wrestling

Catholic Memorial 42, Brookline 42 — Gabe Thomas pinned at 285 in double overtime to help the Warriors draw with the Knights in nonleague road match.

Westford 42, Greater Lawrence 35 — Freshmen Jhavian Rivera (152) and Kaden Silton (170) were among the seven wrestlers to record pins for the Ghosts (5-3) in a nonleague win.