Thursday's schools roundup

Lyla Baldwin sparks Brookline girls’ track to win over Walpole in Bay State Conference dual meet

By Ethan Kagno Globe correspondent,Updated January 12, 2023, 25 minutes ago

Wins from the 4x400 relay and the 4x200 relay, led by senior captain Lyla Baldwin, sparked the Warriors (3-1) to the victory, 69.5-30.5, in Bay State Conference dual meet on Thursday at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Oliver Ames 68, Foxborough 32 — Katie Sobieraj ran a league-leading 3:02 in the 1,000 meter run, Julia Maclaine won the 300m, and Hailey Goldman won the 2-mile for the Tigers (4-0) in the Hockomock League meet.

Boys’ indoor track

Oliver Ames 53, Foxborough 46 — A sweep in the mile led by Ryan Sarney, Alex Pierce, and Landon Sarney helped the Tigers (3-1) notch a Hockomock League win.

Boys’ swimming

Natick 92, Newton North 86 — Freshman David Soong’s first-place finish in the 200m individual medley helped lift the Redhawks (3-4) to a Bay State victory.

Girls’ swimming

Oliver Ames 79, Stoughton 29 — Freshman Ashley Powers’ first-place finish in both the 200 yard individual medley and 500 yard freestyle helped lead the Tigers (3-2) to a Hockomock victory.

Wrestling

Catholic Memorial 42, Brookline 42 — Gabe Thomas pinned at 285 in double overtime to help the Warriors draw with the Knights in nonleague road match.

Westford 42, Greater Lawrence 35 — Freshmen Jhavian Rivera (152) and Kaden Silton (170) were among the seven wrestlers to record pins for the Ghosts (5-3) in a nonleague win.

