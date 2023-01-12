Panthers request permission to interview Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo for head coach position

The person spoke to the Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team does not make its coaching search public.

The Panthers also asked to interview 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. That brings the number of known candidates for the vacancy to 10.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers requested permission to interview Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for their head coaching vacancy, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Browns asked to speak to Mayo for their defensive coordinator opening.

Mayo, whose contract is set to expire this offseason, has repeatedly made it clear he is interested in advancing his coaching career.

“That’s never changed,” he said at the end of December. “I think I’m ready to be a head coach in the league.”

The Panthers already have interviewed interim coach Steve Wilks, former Colts head coach Frank Reich and former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell for the position.

In addition, the Panthers have requested interviews with five current NFL offensive coordinators — Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Dallas’ Kellen Moore, Detroit’s Ben Johnson, and the Giants’ Mike Kafka, a person familiar with the situation previously told the AP.

Mayo coaches Matthew Judon, one of the game’s top linebackers, who has 28 sacks over the past two seasons for the league’s eighth-ranked defense.

Ryans led the NFL’s top-ranked defense this season, with the 49ers allowing a league-best 300.6 yards and 16.3 points per game. Ryans, an All-Pro linebacker in 2007, has spent the last six seasons with the 49ers, including the last two as defensive coordinator.

The Panthers finished 7-10 this season and have missed the playoffs in each of the last five seasons.