Patriots announce they are talking with Jerod Mayo about an extension, and will begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week

Mayo, whose deal is set to expire this offseason, had already received two interview requests for openings with other organizations (Cleveland and Carolina). According to the team’s statement, Mayo’s extension would keep him with the Patriots long term.

Four days after their season ended in Buffalo, the Patriots on Thursday announced that they have begun contract extension discussions with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

The Patriots are wasting no time addressing possible changes to their coaching staff — and letting people know about it.

It is unclear if Mayo’s new contract would come with a title change. The Patriots have not officially named a defensive coordinator since Matt Patricia left to become head coach of the Detroit Lions in 2018.

The Patriots also announced that they will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator next week, which indicates the tandem of senior football adviser Patricia and assistant coach Joe Judge will no longer be calling plays on that side of the ball.

Names that have been floated as potential candidates include two familiar faces, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who spent five seasons on Bill Belichick’s staff, and recently fired Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, whom Belichick drafted in the sixth round in 2003.

The NFL’s Rooney Rule states that clubs seeking to fill an open coordinator position must conduct an interview with at least two external candidates who are persons of color and/or a woman.

The Patriots choosing to deliver this news via an official statement is an unusual level of transparency from the typically tight-lipped organization. Doing so, however, communicates the team is ready to make necessary changes after their second losing season in three years.

