Receiver Jakobi Meyers heads the list of Patriots free agents on offense

Meyers, who has led the Patriots in receiving yards each of the last three seasons, has repeatedly expressed a desire to stay put, though he likely will have plenty of suitors. The free agent wide receiver class isn’t overwhelming, so Meyers, who had 67 catches for 804 yards and 6 touchdowns in 14 games and specializes in third-down conversions, will see his phone light up as soon as the legal tampering window opens March 13.

After four years of catching passes from the likes of Tom Brady, Cam Newton, and Mac Jones, Meyers finds himself a free agent again. He’ll be a most wanted one.

Jakobi Meyers landed in Foxborough as an unheralded, undrafted rookie free agent in 2019. While first-round pick N’Keal Harry grabbed the headlines, Meyers grabbed the attention of the staff, media, and fans during an impressive training camp.

Meyers said he could “talk for days” about his four seasons in New England.

“I learned a lot about myself, just who I want to be,” he said Monday after cleaning out his locker for the offseason. “I got to meet a lot of people that I’ll probably never forget. Just off the top of my head, [Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater], you know what I mean? Like, they really showed me what kind of man, what kind of father, what kind of friend I want to be in the future.

“So, just shout-out to the people I’ve met just being here. They helped me grow and just become a better person, I feel like. So, I’ll remember that more than the place. The people I’ve come in contact with in this locker room, man, it’s special.”

On Thursday, Meyers was named the Patriots’ 2022 winner of the Ed Block Courage Award. One player from every NFL team is honored as someone who “best exemplifies the principles of courage and sportsmanship while also serving as a symbol of professionalism and dedication.

Ed Block was a longtime trainer with the Baltimore Colts who was dedicated to helping children.

The Patriots’ other looming free agents on offense:

▪ RB Damien Harris

2022: 106 rushes, 462 yards, 3 TDs.

Harris never got to fully form the powerful 1-2 punch with Rhamondre Stevenson because he was dogged by injuries. He missed six games and a chunk of three others. Like Meyers, Harris said he would like to return “if they want to have me.” The Patriots, however, have young backs in the pipeline in Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris who may squeeze him out.

▪ WR Nelson Agholor

2022: 31 catches, 362 yards, 2 TDs.

Agholor’s two-year tenure as a Patriot can only be termed a disappointment after the veteran had zero 100-yard games and found the end zone just five times. He had a half-dozen games this season with no catches, and on his only target in Buffalo last Sunday, he slowed his route inside the 5-yard line, leading to an interception. Agholor will be looking for a prove-it deal somewhere.

▪ OT Isaiah Wynn

2022: Nine games played (seven starts).

The Patriots picked up the fifth-year option on the 2018 first-round pick and moved him from left to right tackle, and neither move feels like a good decision. He was benched on three separate occasions but did sub for Cole Strange at left guard a few times before a foot problem landed him on injured reserve. He’ll have a market and may benefit from a fresh start in a new spot.

▪ OT Conor McDermott

2022: Six games (six starts).

Originally a Patriots pick in 2017, McDermott finally got to play a game for them this season after a tour of the AFC East. He started the final six games and had his moments. It makes sense to keep working with him.

▪ OT Yodny Cajuste

2022: 10 games (three starts).

The 2019 third-round pick’s tenure has been marked by myriad injuries. He missed his first two seasons and dressed for seven games in 2020. Though Cajuste was healthy down the stretch, McDermott got the nod at right tackle. He could sign a short-term, short-money deal that allows him another opportunity to establish himself as a bona fide NFL starter.

▪ OT Marcus Cannon

2022: Five games (four starts).

He returned early in the season and gave the offensive line a boost at right tackle and jumbo tight end. Unfortunately, he landed on IR with a concussion and wasn’t able to return. If the fire is still burning, the three-time Super Bowl champion could come back as a contributor and mentor to the younger linemen.

▪ G/C James Ferentz

2022: 11 games (three starts).

He provides valuable interior depth and did yeoman work stepping in for center David Andrews. He doesn’t have a ton of game experience for an eight-year veteran, but as Bill Belichick has said, he has a bunch of Patriots experience. It would be a surprise if he didn’t come back.

The pending free agents on special teams:

▪ Matthew Slater

2022: 17 games, 13 tackles

There has been no appreciable drop in the play of the 15-year veteran, who still routinely draws double-teams on coverage plays. He has notched double-digit tackles in 11 seasons. The platinum standard as a player and a leader. If he wants to return — he acknowledges that retirement has been on his mind — the door is wide open.

▪ Cody Davis

2022: Six games, six tackles.

Suffered a torn ACL in Week 6 against the Browns and was sorely missed. Filled a variety of roles in the kicking game, including personal punt protector. If he is recovered, he likely would be offered a deal to come back for a fourth season in New England.

▪ Joe Cardona

A foot injury forced the long snapper to IR in December, snapping a streak of 144 games to start his career. It would be a jaw-dropping stunner if Cardona, whose snaps are robotically precise, is not back to start a new streak in 2023.

▪ Michael Palardy

Eight games, 42.4 yards per punt (37.3 net).

Took over the punting when Jake Bailey went to IR (and was subsequently suspended) and struggled with consistency. Depending on what shakes out with Bailey’s status, Palardy could be invited back to compete during the summer.

