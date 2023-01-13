After HBO Max cancellation, ‘Minx’ moves to Starz

I recently complained in this column about HBO Max’s sudden cancellation of “Minx.”

The comedy, which premiered last spring, was nearly finished with production on season 2 when the word came down. In its recent fever to cut expenses as it prepares to combine with Discovery+, HBO Max dropped “Minx” along with “Westworld,” “Love Life,” and “The Nevers.” It also cut seasons of these and other shows from its library including “Generation” and “Mrs. Fletcher.”

Oddly, HBO Max has chosen this moment to raise its subscription fee a dollar per month, making it $15.99. (The ad-supported subscription remains $9.99.)