After HBO Max cancellation, ‘Minx’ moves to Starz

I recently complained in this column about HBO Max’s sudden cancellation of “Minx.”
The comedy, which premiered last spring, was nearly finished with production on season 2 when the word came down. In its recent fever to cut expenses as it prepares to combine with Discovery+, HBO Max dropped “Minx” along with “Westworld,” “Love Life,” and “The Nevers.” It also cut seasons of these and other shows from its library including “Generation” and “Mrs. Fletcher.”
Oddly, HBO Max has chosen this moment to raise its subscription fee a dollar per month, making it $15.99. (The ad-supported subscription remains $9.99.)
But I digress: Starz has decided to pick up “Minx.”
The premium cable channel will now feature both the first and upcoming second seasons. I’m delighted, even if the show won’t play to as large an audience. I had a great time watching the raunchy, culturally savvy, and charming show. Set in the 1970s, it’s a fictional account of the creation of the first erotic magazine for women, with a feminist, Ophelia Lovibond’s Joyce, and a porn publisher, Jake Johnson’s Doug, teaming up and locking horns to make it happen.
