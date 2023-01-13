fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

After HBO Max cancellation, ‘Minx’ moves to Starz

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated January 13, 2023, 1 hour ago
Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond in "Minx."Katrina Marcinowski/HBO Max

I recently complained in this column about HBO Max’s sudden cancellation of “Minx.”

The comedy, which premiered last spring, was nearly finished with production on season 2 when the word came down. In its recent fever to cut expenses as it prepares to combine with Discovery+, HBO Max dropped “Minx” along with “Westworld,” “Love Life,” and “The Nevers.” It also cut seasons of these and other shows from its library including “Generation” and “Mrs. Fletcher.”

Oddly, HBO Max has chosen this moment to raise its subscription fee a dollar per month, making it $15.99. (The ad-supported subscription remains $9.99.)

But I digress: Starz has decided to pick up “Minx.”

Advertisement

The premium cable channel will now feature both the first and upcoming second seasons. I’m delighted, even if the show won’t play to as large an audience. I had a great time watching the raunchy, culturally savvy, and charming show. Set in the 1970s, it’s a fictional account of the creation of the first erotic magazine for women, with a feminist, Ophelia Lovibond’s Joyce, and a porn publisher, Jake Johnson’s Doug, teaming up and locking horns to make it happen.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video