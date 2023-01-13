Latest immersive experience coming to Boston takes visitors to the world of Disney Animation

The show continues through July 4, and tickets start at $39.99.

The exhibit at Lighthouse ArtSpace at the Castle Boston spans both Disney classics and recent blockbusters. Scenes from films like “Encanto” and “Zootopia” will be projected onto the walls of the space, and visitors can enjoy songs from the films, while bubbles and colorful, light-up wristbands provided with VIP and Premium tickets add to the sensory experience.

Disney fans can explore their favorite animated worlds at the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience coming to Boston Feb. 23.

Visitors can purchase individual tickets, family and friends tickets, or group tickets. VIP and Premium tickets come with various amenities. The immersive experience is suitable for all ages, although visitors under the age of 14 must have adult supervision.

The exhibit is created by Lighthouse Immersive Studios, which also presents Immersive Monet & The Impressionists. Launched in 2019, Lighthouse Immersive has several locations in North America.

Tickets are on sale at www.lighthouseartspace.com.

