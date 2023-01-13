‘Twas a sluggish holiday season for Mass. retailers

The dollar amount customers spent increased by just 1.2 percent year over year, despite the fact that unprecedentedly high inflation lifted the prices of goods by much more.

Customers normally gobble up gifts at the year’s end, but new data out this week from the Retailers Association of Massachusetts show that stores suffered a sluggish holiday season in 2022. Half of the trade group’s member companies said the number of holiday transactions dropped from 2021 levels, and another 25 percent said sales were flat.

Those figures trail well behind a November prediction that estimated that the industry would see one of the strongest gains of record during the holidays — around a 10 percent bump in dollar sales, according to a survey of 400 retailers. (The average annual increase, RAM estimates, is 4 percent.)

That said, retailers fared better throughout the entirety of 2022. RAM members saw dollar sales rise by 5.4 percent, on average, compared to 2021. But most member companies — 74 percent — reported profits that were either down or flat, largely due to the increased operating costs.

“Although the overall year was a success for Main Street merchants, the slower holiday season may be a cautionary warning for 2023,” RAM President Jon Hurst said in a statement. “Inflation and rising interest rates are affecting consumers and small businesses alike, and keeping balance sheets in positive territory both at home and on Main Street is becoming a challenge.”

The news caps off a difficult year in retail. Several big brands dealt with a glut of merchandise in late 2022, forcing them to launch holiday sales early or grapple with painful losses. And small businesses wrestled with the need to keep prices low in an era of high-flying inflation.

Now, the pressure is easing in some ways. The job market has remained robust, with employers struggling to find workers. But on Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index increased 6.5 percent in 12-month period ending in December, the smallest increase since October 2021.

In late December, Hurst of RAM told the Globe that he sees another dismal year ahead: “When it comes to retail downtown, we still have to get more people in desks in 2023 to keep the stores and restaurants in the black ... In the first quarter, there probably will be some more storefronts that close.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.