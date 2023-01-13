Four arrested at City Hall sit-in over Faneuil Hall name change

Four people who participated in a City Hall sit-in Thursday were arrested and charged with trespassing, according to police.

The individuals were part of a group who occupied the reception area of Mayor Michelle Wu’s City Hall office for several hours Thursday. The group of demonstrators were looking to secure a meeting with Wu about changing the name of Faneuil Hall, the tourist attraction named after a Colonial merchant who amassed some of his fortune from the slave trade.

The crowd Thursday afternoon said they were not leaving until they had confirmed a date to discuss that matter with the city’s chief executive, and several said they were willing to get arrested rather than leave City Hall of their own accord.