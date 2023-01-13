Four arrested at City Hall sit-in over Faneuil Hall name change

Four people who participated in a City Hall sit-in Thursday were arrested and charged with trespassing, according to police.
The individuals were part of a group who occupied the reception area of Mayor Michelle Wu’s City Hall office for several hours Thursday. The group of demonstrators were looking to secure a meeting with Wu about changing the name of Faneuil Hall, the tourist attraction named after a Colonial merchant who amassed some of his fortune from the slave trade.
The crowd Thursday afternoon said they were not leaving until they had confirmed a date to discuss that matter with the city’s chief executive, and several said they were willing to get arrested rather than leave City Hall of their own accord.
The mayor’s office closed to public at 5 p.m. Thursday and about three-and-a-half hours later, police arrived. Three of the remaining demonstrators left City Hall, but, eventually, four others were taken into custody without incident: Craig Simpson, of Dorchester, Elizabeth Perry-Wood, of Lexington, John Gibbons, of Bedford, and Linda Bessom, of Somerville, according to a police report obtained by the Globe.
The Faneuil Hall Marketplace brings an estimated 20 million visitors each year, according to federal officials, and the spot often lands in top 10 lists for the most visited tourist attractions in the country. Protesters have been pushing for years for a Faneuil Hall name change.
The city’s racial reckoning in recent years has included conversations about what to do with public monuments, buildings, or spaces that have racist connotations.
Dudley Square, the heart of Roxbury, was rechristened Nubian Square in 2019, following a five-year campaign that gained momentum amid a national conversation about whether to remove Confederate statues and the names of former enslavers from prominent buildings.
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.