Corrections officer charged with smuggling drugs to prisoners at Billerica jail

A corrections officer who allegedly delivered drugs to prisoners in the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction was arraigned in Lowell District Court Friday, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.
Francisco Morales-Urizandi, 32, of Tewksbury, is charged with conspiring to violate the controlled substances act, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Sheriff Peter Koutoujian said in a statement.
Morales-Urizandi allegedly conspired with two detainees and associates outside of the facility to sneak substances including suboxone, marijuana, K2, and cigarettes into the jail for distribution between April and August of 2020.
“The alleged conspiracy was uncovered during an internal investigation conducted by the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Internal Investigations Unit,” prosecutors said.
The district attorney’s office, and State Police assigned to that office, assisted with the investigation, the statement said.
Morales-Urizandi’s bail was set at $1,000, prosecutors said. He was also ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the witnesses and co-conspirators in the case and to be on a GPS monitoring device.
Morales-Urizandi has been suspended without pay by the sheriff’s department, the statement said.
