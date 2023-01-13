Davisville Middle School teacher tracked by students resigns

“What happened to all the pledges of transparency?” Conlon said.

Lawyer Timothy J. Conlon said Friday that he and the family learned about the resignation through other sources the previous day -- and not from the School Committee or the administration. The teacher has been on leave sine Spring 2022 as an investigation into his behavior continues.

NORTH KINGTOWN, R.I. -- A Davisville Middle School teacher accused of stalking a pre-teen girl he was coaching and harassing other students in his classes is resigning at the end of the school year, according to the lawyer representing the girl’s family.

Committee Chairwoman Erin Earle and interim assistant superintendent Katherine Sipala did not respond to requests for comment from the Globe about the teacher Friday morning. Interim Superintendent Judy Paolucci resigned on Monday during a fiery committee meeting.

Starting in 2017, the middle-school girl’s family had tried to get school officials to do something about the teacher, who they said had fixated on their daughter and began stalking her. Frustrated by a lack of response, the family filed a formal complaint in 2018 with then-Superintendent Phil Auger, Conlon said.

It wasn’t until the family threatened to get a restraining order that the teacher was made to stop coaching middle-schoolers in North Kingstown. However, the teacher then went to coach in two other school districts and remained as a teacher at Davisville Middle School.

Then in April 2022, Conlon, who is representing current and former students in the Thomas case, brought the family’s allegations to then-interim Superintendent Michael Waterman and the US Attorney’s Office, which is investigating a complaint under Title IV of the Civil Rights Act. Waterman placed the teacher on leave and launched an internal investigation.

Conlon said the school administration said it lost the family’s original complaint. In the meantime, other former students came forward about the Davisville teacher’s behavior. A group of boys had kept a Discord log to track the teacher’s “creepy” behavior toward the girls. A young woman who read about the boys’ “Pedo Database” came forward about her own experiences in the teacher’s classroom, calling him “the worst teacher I ever had.”

Meanwhile, the internal investigation is still pending. On Dec. 1, then-interim Superintendent Judy Paolucci told the Globe that she expected it to be completed in a few weeks.

Conlon said there are several outstanding questions: Why wasn’t the family informed about the action taken with the teacher? What has the school department done to create a formal record so subsequent potential employers know about the facts and circumstances of the investigation?

Conlon drew comparisons with how administrators handled the allegations against former high school basketball coach Aaron Thomas, who resigned quietly in 2021 after accusations he’d conducted “naked fat tests” of teen boys for decades.

Thomas then was hired by Monsignor Clarke School in South Kingstown; he lost his job when the allegations from North Kingstown were made public.

Thomas is now charged with two felonies, and the school district is under investigation by the US Attorney’s office.

“Does NKSD intend to do anything differently?” Conlon said in a statement. “And what happened to all the pledges about transparency?”





