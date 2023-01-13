Dorchester man, 48, charged with carrying a gun without a license for the fourth time

A 48-year-old Dorchester man was arrested and charged with carrying a gun without a license for the fourth time after he was pulled over by police on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Antoine Quarles-Combs faces charges of carrying a firearm without a license — fourth offense, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and a firearm violation with three prior violent or drug crimes, police said in a statement Thursday.

At his arraignment Thursday in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, Quarles-Combs was ordered held in lieu of $35,000 cash bail and told he must submit to home confinement and wear a GPS device if he is released, court records show. He is due back in court Feb. 9.