Dorchester man, 48, charged with carrying a gun without a license for the fourth time

A 48-year-old Dorchester man was arrested and charged with carrying a gun without a license for the fourth time after he was pulled over by police on Wednesday evening, officials said.
Antoine Quarles-Combs faces charges of carrying a firearm without a license — fourth offense, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and a firearm violation with three prior violent or drug crimes, police said in a statement Thursday.
At his arraignment Thursday in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, Quarles-Combs was ordered held in lieu of $35,000 cash bail and told he must submit to home confinement and wear a GPS device if he is released, court records show. He is due back in court Feb. 9.
His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night.
Quarles-Combs was driving near 110 Westview St. in Dorchester about 7:35 p.m. Wednesday when officers from the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force “made contact” with him and recovered a gun from the vehicle he was driving, police said.
The gun was found to be a Bersa Thunder CC 380 that was loaded with eight rounds in the magazine, according to the statement.
