Man dies after being rescued from Holbrook house fire

Preliminary evidence suggests that the fire began in the basement or on the first floor of the three-story, multifamily home, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Belcher Street at about 1:10 a.m. after receiving a 911 call and encountered smoke and flames coming from the building. Firefighters rescued a man and a woman, and they were taken to an area hospital where the man later succumbed to his injuries, officials said in a statement from State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey’s office.

Advertisement

“While the exact cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet, we know that working smoke alarms alerted residents on the upper floors,” Ostroskey said in the statement. “They were able to escape safely and call 911. Please take a moment to be sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and an escape plan that includes two ways out.”

Holbrook Fire Chief Luke McFadden extended sympathy to the victim’s family and loved ones.

“On behalf of the Holbrook Fire Department, I want to offer our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” McFadden said in a statement. “This is a tragedy for them and the community, and our hearts are with them right now.”

Fire departments from Abington, Avon, Braintree, Brockton, Randolph, Rockland, Stoughton, Weymouth, and Whitman provided mutual aid at the scene and station coverage. The Department of Fire Services deployed a Rehab unit to support personnel on the fireground.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.