ManRay, legendary Cambridge nightclub that closed in 2005, will reopen Saturday

The music and entertainment website Vanyaland first reported on the venue’s scheduled return earlier this week.

ManRay, the lively Cambridge club that left a void in the heart of the Greater Boston counterculture when it closed in 2005, is reopening Saturday, a representative for the Central Square nightspot said in an e-mail Friday.

Let’s dance — even though it’s been a while.

“Yes, we are opening on Saturday, January 14th, and our doors will be open” from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m., Xtine Santackas, a promoter and events coordinator at ManRay, said in a statement.

The Cambridge club, which opened in the 1980s on Brookline Street, is now located at 40 Prospect St., home to the former ImprovBoston comedy space.

In its new location, the nightclub has a spacious dance floor and stage, several bars, and a large glittering disco ball suspended from the ceiling.

DJ Chris Ewen and bartender Terri Niedzwiecki said Saturday will be a “soft” opening and the official opening will be Jan. 18.

That night will be called “Crypt,” similar to the Wednesday nights held at the old club and will feature goth, “darkwave,” and other alternative music.

Ewen said it’s the perfect time to reopen the beloved nightclub because so many other nightlife venues have closed in recent years.

”We decided it would be good if we could bring back that vibe that made so many people happy and cater to younger people as well,” Ewen said.

The exterior of ManRay's new location at 40 Prospect St., in Cambridge's Central Square. Emily Sweeney

Patrons must be at least 21 to enter and there’s an $18 cover charge on Saturday, unless they’re one of the first 100 revelers, who will be let in for free.

Those planning to attend have until the end of Friday to RSVP by emailing manrayclub.com@gmail.com with their full names as they appear on their IDs, an invite to the event said.

“Sorry, no plus ones! You must RSVP for entrance,” the invitation states. “Due to capacity limitations, RSVPing to this event does not guarantee entrance. Please plan accordingly and arrive early.”

ManRay will also have a strict dress code as it gears up for its return after spending nearly two decades away: “Minimum ALL BLACK — Dress to impress!” the invite states. “Please NO ballcaps, white shoes/sneakers, street clothes, or sports attire.”

Once inside, you can drink a “vampire.” That’s the name of the $8 drink special at the club Saturday night, a concoction of Stoli Raspberry vodka and raspberry liquor, a touch of blue curacao, and a hint of cranberry juice, according to a promotion for the event.

The Boston Globe editorial board reminisced about the club in 2013, when it was in talks to possibly reopen.

The board said the shuttered Central Square space, which catered to a number of underground subcultures during the 1980s and ‘90s, “was as iconic a place as Filene’s Basement was for shoppers or Fenway Park is for local sports fans.”

“In an early incarnation, ManRay was mainly a gay club. Later, it hosted events for Goths, leather fetishists, and devotees of New Wave synth music, and it provided a venue for insurgent bands like Nirvana,” the board wrote. “While some neighbors viewed the club with suspicion, ManRay’s very existence showed people with few other local footholds that Greater Boston could make room for all sorts.”

ManRay had teased a possible reopening in June in a post on its Instagram page. Now, that vision is finally coming to life.

“Have you spotted us in Central Square yet? ... we can’t wait to see you all in Cambridge on opening night!” said a June 16 posting. “Stay tuned!!”

