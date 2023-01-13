Melrose superintendent warns families of possible teacher strike, school closures

“If an illegal strike by the MEA appears likely, the School Committee and the Superintendent will have no choice but to close schools for students only when the strike occurs, including all after-school programs, extracurricular activities, and athletics,” Kukenberger said. “As of today, we intend to open schools, as usual, (Friday) and next week, but we wanted to alert you to the possibility that there could be a change, depending on the tactics that the MEA leadership decides to pursue.”

Members of the educators union could take a vote on the issue “in the near future,” prompting school closures next week, Superintendent Julie Kukenberger said in Thursday night’s letter . She asked parents to make alternative plans for their children since a strike could affect school operations.

Melrose teachers could go on strike in coming days as tensions rise over contract negotiations, district leaders warned in a letter to families.

The Melrose Education Association has about 450 members and represent teachers, counselors, school psychologists, librarians, and teacher aides, and other educators.

During Tuesday’s School Committee meeting, Melrose educators told committee members they have been working without a contract for nearly 200 days. They are pushing for fair compensation and improvements to the preparation time given to teachers.

“Educators are dismayed by the mayor’s obstinance to bridge small gaps in financial proposals, and extremely disappointed in the School Committee’s lack of forward movement on language that could improve working conditions, and ultimately learning conditions, in our schools,” Melrose Education Association President Lisa Donovan said during the meeting.

The union declared a vote of no confidence in the School Committee and the city’s Mayor Paul Brodeur during Tuesday’s meeting.

“Mayor Brodeur and the School Committee’s intransigence and misrepresentation to the community, disrespects and demeans Melrose’s dedicated educators, but also threatens to undermine the long term quality of our public schools,” Donovan said.

Teachers in the district are planning to hold a rally at 1 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Knoll Park. It’s unclear whether the educators will decide before then to go on strike.

Public employees, including teachers, are barred from striking under state law, and can be fined for such actions. But in the last year, multiple teacher unions across the state went on strike, including in Brookline, Haverhill, and Malden, resulting in new contracts.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association is pushing for legislation that would legalize the right to strike to all public sector workers, including teachers, except those in public safety.

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.