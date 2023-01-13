Retired Boston firefighter sentenced to house arrest for setting fire to Hanson restaurant

Russo was a member of the Boston Fire Department from 1969 to 1995, when he retired as a member of the marine unit, the statement said.

Alfred C. Russo, 81, of Bourne, pleaded guilty in Plymouth Superior Court to one count of burning a dwelling and two counts of arson causing injury to a firefighter, Cruz’s office said in a statement.

A retired Boston firefighter was sentenced Friday to four years of home confinement after admitting to lighting a fire at an abandoned Hanson restaurant which injured two firefighters, according to the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of two and a half years in the House of Correction, with 18 months served. Judge Mark Hallal sentenced Russo to four years of probation, to be served under house arrest, wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet, the statement said.

Russo is the third person to plead guilty to charges related to three-alarm fire that destroyed the former J.J.’s Pub on Liberty Street in Hanson.





The two others involved — the owner of the property Patricia Harrison, 63, and her acquaintance. Wayne Cummings, 52 — were sentenced to two years of probation last year on April 4.

On July 6, 2018, Hanson firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire, with two firefighters sustaining heat exhaustion injuries. The building was deemed a total loss.

An investigation found that Russo had been asked by Harrison to set fire to the abandoned commercial property on 16 Liberty St., which had once housed JJ’s Pub, the statement said.

The day after the fire, Harrison filed a $415,000 insurance claim with her provider, according to earlier statement from the DA’s office.

Investigators found that Russo, after entering the pub using a key provided by Cummings, dragged in a rubber tire and placed a lit blow torch — also provided by Cummings — in the middle of it, prosecutors said.

Claire Law can be reached at claire.lae@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.