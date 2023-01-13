Scientists have spotted Spindle, a right whale, swimming with her 10th calf. But the species remains at risk.

Just a few hundred miles away on Sunday, researchers in North Carolina spotted Spindle’s unnamed 4-year-old daughter, the aquarium said. Unlike her mother, she was feeble. She had fishing line wrapped around her mouth and tail, cutting into her skin and trailing behind her in the water. The New England Aquarium said she will likely die from her wounds.

That makes Spindle the right whale with the most known calves on record.

Spindle, a North Atlantic right whale estimated to be at least 41 years old, was spotted off the Georgia coast last weekend swimming alongside her 10th calf, according to the New England Aquarium.

Advertisement

It’s a family portrait that reflects the state of the critically endangered species whose population has dwindled to just 340 whales, according to a report released last fall from the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium.

“Spindle is a clear example of the species’ mix of hope and threats,” Philip Hamilton, senior scientist and interim chair of the Kraus Marine Mammal Conservation Program at the New England Aquarium, said in a statement. “[Spindle] is the most productive mother to date, singularly responsible for at least 10 calves in her lifetime, and yet the risk of losing even one of her calves, especially a female, has a big impact for the species overall.”

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Researchers blame entanglement in fishing lines and ropes as the main cause of the embattled species’ decline. More than 86 percent of right whales have been entangled at least once, which can occur when they swim through fixed fishing gear and other marine debris, the aquarium said.

“The only true solution is to remove all of the rope in the water,” said Amy Warren, a right whale research assistant for the Kraus Marine Mammal Conservation Program, in a phone interview.

Advertisement

Over the past 40 years, New England Aquarium scientists have worked with fishermen and government agencies to try to make that a reality. Researchers have developed new ropeless fishing technology, like fishing traps that float to the surface through buoys instead of being secured by rope, Warren said.

But widespread implementation is difficult. Not only is the technology expensive, it has also faced pushback from fisherman and lawmakers who fear it will threaten the coastal economy.

Right whales are “dying because of human causes, and they’re suffering,” Warren said. “If people understand that, it might put more pressure on our elected officials to help find funding to make these necessary solutions a reality.”

At the New England Aquarium, Warren helps monitor right whales for the North Atlantic Right Whale Catalogue. A database of all photographed sightings, the catalogue is just one of the aquarium’s right whale conservation initiatives.

“Right whales are really cool, interesting animals,” Warren said. “These are large intelligent mammals. They have personalities, they spend a year raising their young and teaching them everything they know. We can learn so much from them.”

#4904 isn’t the only right whale in Spindle’s family to be affected by fishing gear entanglements, the aquarium said. Her granddaughter, Champagne, has experienced four serious entanglements, leaving her with severe scarring. Spindle has also been entangled once, though her injuries were not as serious.

At 41, Spindle may seem old, but her age is not necessarily unusual for the species, Warren added.

Advertisement

“Scientists estimate actually the species’ lifespan to be 70 to 100 years,” Warren said. “She’s not abnormal, she has just able to live her life without being affected by entanglement.”

If the conditions are right, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration can attempt to disentangle right whales like #4904. But she’s likely too far off the coast for such intervention and responders could inadvertently injure her further, Warren said.

As entanglements continue, the future of the North Atlantic right whale remains uncertain. But Warren said she’s hopeful for Spindle and her species.

“These whales have come back from low numbers before, we just have to pave the way for them to do that,” she said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.