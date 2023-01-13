The status quo has failed: We must fix Rhode Island’s schools now

The status quo has failed and K-12 education in Rhode Island is in crisis; a crisis that demands urgent action.

Rhode Island’s education system is failing its students and undermining their future. Across our state, we are now spending around $20,000 per student annually on K-12 education, yet more than two in three students are not proficient in English Language Arts, and about three in four are not proficient in math, according to the most recent state assessments. Over one in three students were chronically absent last year. We should be embarrassed.

We can’t just look away anymore. Leaders say education is a priority, but talk without action is not enough. Rhode Island students can’t afford to wait.

Right now, in classrooms throughout Rhode Island there are students reading below grade level, unable to master math problems, and most disappointing of all, unprepared for life after high school.

There are achievable solutions to help move us forward. To begin, this year’s General Assembly must update the education funding formula to bring more equity to our most challenged districts and to account for the dramatic growth of multilingual learners in these districts.

Next — someone must be actually in charge of K-12 education at the state and local level and be held accountable when it fails students and families (like it is right now). Improvements must be made in the governance of K-12 education by streamlining authorities and responsibilities and improving accountability. Rhode Island not only needs bold action, but a clear, structured approach with clear lines of authority.

Our student body is more diverse than ever and is still struggling in the aftermath of the pandemic. To meet student needs, educators must be supported through high-quality professional development that prioritizes math and reading. Both current and prospective educators need to be trained and certified to effectively instruct multilingual learners. The state must commit to recruiting, retaining, and supporting new teachers, especially teachers of color and those in high need areas like math and science.

And we need to make more room for innovation and choice, including not only charter public schools, which have proven to be successful and are in great demand by families, but also more flexible approaches within traditional public schools.

Most importantly, we need everyone — the governor, legislature, municipal governments, school districts, parents, nonprofit organizations, and the business community — to come together, demand better, and implement bold and meaningful changes this year. We need leadership to step up at every level. We cannot continue to undermine the future of our students. It’s not enough to simply hope that districts will do better without the right tools and bold changes. The future of not only our children, but our workforce, our business climate, and our society depends on all of us stepping up to meet this crisis head on.

Rhode Island needs to act now to fix K-12 education for students, families, and the future of our state.

Michael DiBiase is the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council.