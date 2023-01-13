Sudbury police ask for public to help identify vehicle in hit-and-run

Sudbury police are asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle that allegedly struck a delivery driver as they were crossing the street and drove away, the department said.
The delivery driver was crossing in the area of 257 Concord Road when they were struck by the vehicle at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 6, Sudbury police said in a statement Friday.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police released video footage of the incident.
Anyone with information about the crash should contact Sudbury police at 978-443-1042.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.