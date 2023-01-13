This TV reporter’s Boston accent slipped during an outtake. Twitter can’t get enough of it.

She immediately paused, looking upwards with a slightly irritated expression on her face, and said the name of the state aloud again, checking herself.

“Parts of this bill are similar to the executive orders that have already been put in place in New Hampshah ,” said WLLP reporter Ellen Fleming as she stood in the marble halls of the Massachusetts State House.

With a slip of the tongue, a local television reporter accidentally let her Boston accent roll — earning her the adoration of thousands on social media, including the governor of New Hampshire.

This time she ditched the regional dialect.

“New Hampshirrr,” she said.

Fleming uploaded the outtake to Twitter Thursday evening, where it quickly went viral. By Friday morning, the clip had racked up over 2.5 million views — and a number of responses from social media users praising her pronunciation.

“Sometimes that Boston accent slips out when you least expect it,” Fleming tweeted.

The clip even caught the attention of New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who gave it his gubernatorial stamp of approval.

“New Hampsha is just fine by us, @EllenFlem,” he tweeted along with the crying laughing emoji.

Though Fleming was raised in Braintree, both of her parents grew up in Dorchester — ground zero for the classic Boston accent — and how they spoke rubbed off on her. Fleming said she has been working on dialing down her accent since attending college, but every now and then, “it still sneaks up.”

While the reporter has tried to stop dropping her “Rs” over the years, many on social media found her pronunciation endearing. Some even told her that she should embrace it.

“That’s how those of us from southern New Hampshire might say it anyway!” tweeted Ryan Breton, a meteorologist covering southern New England Weather for Fox News.

Other reporters found the slip-up relatable.

“I feel this … Rhode Island accent is different than Boston but it does happen to me sometimes,” tweeted Brent Martineau, the sports director Action Sports Jax in Florida.

In response to the clip, many joined the fun by posting memes featuring well-known Boston characters and athletes, like Casey Affleck in his Dunkin’ Donuts sketch on “Saturday Night Live,” where he plays a prickly regular of the coffee chain.

PR guy John Guilfoil posted a clip of Red Sox legend David Ortiz leaning out a window and saying “wicked smaht” in a Boston-themed Hyundai Super Bowl ad.

Fleming said the replies to the outtake have “been hysterical.”

“A lot of people [are] saying I shouldn’t change how I speak, and a lot [are] saying ‘pahk the cahr,’” she said in a message.

The kicker? This isn’t the first time Fleming has had a viral moment.

Back in 2018, she had a brush with online fame after posting her humorous tale about becoming a millionaire — for a whole 10 minutes.

Fleming was a good sport about the banking mistake, when over $1 million was accidentally (and briefly) transferred to her TD Ameritrade account, joking that she was “very humbled that I lost my money and my family stood by me.”

“It’s hysterical” to go viral online again, Fleming said. “I thought the millionaire story got a lot of views, but this is already surpassing that.”

Turns out, the Boston accent never gets old.

