Two men, one teenage girl arrested for string of violent robberies with crowbar on MBTA

Transit Police on Thursday arrested two men and a teenage girl for allegedly committing a string of violent robberies with a crowbar at multiple subway stations, authorities said.
Around 5 p.m., a man reported that he had been assaulted by three males and a female at the Harvard Square MBTA stop, Transit Police said in a statement. He reported the assault when he arrived at the Park Street station.
The four alleged assailants continued from Park Street to Kenmore station, where they attacked another person on a Green Line trolley and threatened other passengers, officials said.
“The marauding group continued to travel to Fenway where they robbed and beat another victim, on the platform, with a crowbar causing facial injuries,” police said. The group ran off toward Brookline, but police arrested three suspects after an extensive search.
They were identified as Parrish Jones, 25, of Dorchester, William Windham, 21, of Brockton, and a 16-year-old girl from Dorchester. All were charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury and armed robbery.
It wasn’t immediately clear if they had hired lawyers who could speak on their behalf.
