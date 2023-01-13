Two men, one teenage girl arrested for string of violent robberies with crowbar on MBTA

Transit Police on Thursday arrested two men and a teenage girl for allegedly committing a string of violent robberies with a crowbar at multiple subway stations, authorities said.

Around 5 p.m., a man reported that he had been assaulted by three males and a female at the Harvard Square MBTA stop, Transit Police said in a statement. He reported the assault when he arrived at the Park Street station.

The four alleged assailants continued from Park Street to Kenmore station, where they attacked another person on a Green Line trolley and threatened other passengers, officials said.