fb-pixel Skip to main content
RHODE MAP

When you win Mega Millions, you can buy these homes

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated January 13, 2023, 28 minutes ago
2 Kidds Way in Westerly, R.I., recently sold for $17.7 million.Residential Properties

This time tomorrow morning, there is at least some chance that a lucky Rhode Map reader will be $1.35 billion richer after winning the Mega Millions jackpot.

Since none of us plan to leave Rhode Island, I figured I’d ask some of the best real estate agents in the state to show us a few houses that might make for a worthy investment. Only Taylor Swift’s house was off-limits.

It’s worth noting that if you win Mega Millions, you’ll be able to afford all three homes listed below, and still have plenty left over to solve homelessness in Rhode Island once and for all.

Advertisement

Jamestown

24 Orient Ave.

For sale: $6.2 million

Robert Rutley of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty calls this 4,422-square-foot home a “spectacular and architecturally significant, 1870 high style Victorian, overlooking Narragansett Bay’s east passage.” There are three fireplaces and a saltwater pool on a one-acre waterfront lot.

24 Orient Ave. in Jamestown, R.I., for sale for $6.2 million.Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty

New Shoreham

1776 Corn Neck Road

For sale: $9.8 million

Represented by Rosemary Tobin of Lila Delman Compass, this luxury beach home is situated across seven-and-a-half acres with ocean views all around. The main house and barn offer spacious open floor plans that lead the way to exquisite indoor/outdoor living. The guest cottage features a brick patio, two guest suites, and a balcony. The pool house includes a kitchen area, built-in grill station, a full bath, outdoor cedar shower, and, of course, a saltwater pool.

1776 Corn Neck Road in New Shoreham (Block Island), R.I., for sale for $9.8 million.Lila Delman Compass real estate

Westerly

2 Kidds Way

Recently sold: $17.7 million

Jim DeRentis from Residential Properties rightly points out that if you win Mega Millions, you can probably buy any house in Rhode Island – even if one isn’t currently for sale. Which brings us to Westerly, where the “Treasure Hill” mansion just came off the market. The primary bedroom includes a sitting room, fireplace, and exquisite bath all overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. And yes, there’s a saltwater pool.

Advertisement

2 Kidds Way in Westerly, R.I., recently sold for $17.7 millionResidential Properties

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video