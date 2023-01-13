When you win Mega Millions, you can buy these homes

This time tomorrow morning, there is at least some chance that a lucky Rhode Map reader will be $1.35 billion richer after winning the Mega Millions jackpot.

Since none of us plan to leave Rhode Island, I figured I’d ask some of the best real estate agents in the state to show us a few houses that might make for a worthy investment. Only Taylor Swift’s house was off-limits.

It’s worth noting that if you win Mega Millions, you’ll be able to afford all three homes listed below, and still have plenty left over to solve homelessness in Rhode Island once and for all.