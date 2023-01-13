When you win Mega Millions, you can buy these homes

This time tomorrow morning, there is at least some chance that a lucky Rhode Map reader will be $1.35 billion richer after winning the Mega Millions jackpot.
Since none of us plan to leave Rhode Island, I figured I’d ask some of the best real estate agents in the state to show us a few houses that might make for a worthy investment. Only Taylor Swift’s house was off-limits.
It’s worth noting that if you win Mega Millions, you’ll be able to afford all three homes listed below, and still have plenty left over to solve homelessness in Rhode Island once and for all.
Jamestown
24 Orient Ave.
For sale: $6.2 million
Robert Rutley of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty calls this 4,422-square-foot home a “spectacular and architecturally significant, 1870 high style Victorian, overlooking Narragansett Bay’s east passage.” There are three fireplaces and a saltwater pool on a one-acre waterfront lot.
New Shoreham
1776 Corn Neck Road
For sale: $9.8 million
Represented by Rosemary Tobin of Lila Delman Compass, this luxury beach home is situated across seven-and-a-half acres with ocean views all around. The main house and barn offer spacious open floor plans that lead the way to exquisite indoor/outdoor living. The guest cottage features a brick patio, two guest suites, and a balcony. The pool house includes a kitchen area, built-in grill station, a full bath, outdoor cedar shower, and, of course, a saltwater pool.
Westerly
2 Kidds Way
Recently sold: $17.7 million
Jim DeRentis from Residential Properties rightly points out that if you win Mega Millions, you can probably buy any house in Rhode Island – even if one isn’t currently for sale. Which brings us to Westerly, where the “Treasure Hill” mansion just came off the market. The primary bedroom includes a sitting room, fireplace, and exquisite bath all overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. And yes, there’s a saltwater pool.
