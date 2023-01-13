Woman dies in Springfield apartment fire caused by smoking materials, officials say

The woman, who was rescued from the first floor of 68 Federal St. around 3:30 a.m., suffered serious injuries and later succumbed to them in a nearby hospital, according to a statement from the state fire marshal’s office.

A woman believed to be in her 60s died after being rescued from a fire in a Springfield apartment early Friday morning, state fire officials said.

An investigation found the fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials, the statement said, and began near a chair in the apartment’s living room.

Her death was the second fire fatality reported Friday in Massachusetts, according to the fire marshal’s office. Earlier, officials said a man died after being rescued from a house fire in Holbrook.

Advertisement

The investigation into the Springfield fire was conducted by the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad, Springfield Police detectives, and State Police investigators assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Hampden District Attorney, the statement said.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said fires that start with smoking materials are more likely to be deadly than almost any other type of fire.

“They have claimed at least 49 lives in Massachusetts over the past five years,” Ostroskey said, according to the statement. “If you smoke or have guests who do, please use a sturdy ashtray with water or sand and put it out, all the way, every time.”

Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi said smoking materials are the leading cause of fatal fires in Massachusetts and nationwide.

“Our thoughts right now are with the victim’s family and loved ones,” Calvi said, according to the statement.

The victim from the Holbrook fire was also an older adult, the statement said, and the cause of that fire remains under investigation.

Claire Law can be reached at claire.lae@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.