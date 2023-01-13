Biden to deliver State of the Union address Feb. 7

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at the daily briefing that Biden had accepted the invitation and later issued a statement saying Biden was grateful for the prompt invite.

‘’The American people sent us to Washington to deliver a new direction for the country, to find common ground, and to debate their priorities,’’ McCarthy said in a letter to Biden, adding, ‘’Your remarks will inform our efforts to address the priorities of the American people.’’

(Washington Post) — WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, on Friday invited President Biden to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7.

‘’He looks forward to speaking with Republicans, Democrats, and the country about how we can work together to continue building an economy that works from the bottom up and the middle out, keep boosting our competitiveness in the world, keep the American people safe and bring the country together,’’ Jean-Pierre said.

The speech will mark the first time that Biden will address a divided Congress, as Republicans hold majority control of the House following gains in November’s midterm elections and Democrats increased their advantage in the Senate by one seat.

Last year, Biden delivered the State of the Union address on March 1.





(Bloomberg) — Former President Donald Trump’s argument that a New York law allowing older sex-assault claims violated his constitutional rights was rejected by a judge as “absurd.”

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan on Friday denied Trump’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed under the new law in November by former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who alleges Trump raped her more than two decades ago.

Trump was one of the first people sued under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which temporarily lifts the statute of limitations on sexual-assault claims. He argued the law violates the state constitution by depriving him of his due process rights.

The former president also claimed the state legislature failed to properly identify a specific injustice, as required when passing a law reviving once-outdated legal claims. Kaplan blasted that argument.

“To suggest that the ASA violates the state Due Process Clause because the legislature supposedly did not describe that injustice to the defendant’s entire satisfaction in a particular paragraph of a particular type of legislative document – itself a dubious premise – is absurd,” Kaplan said.

Carroll went public in 2019 with her claim that Trump raped her in the 1990s in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store. Trump, then president, publicly accused her of fabricating the attack to sell a book and said she wasn’t his “type.” Carroll responded by filing a defamation suit, which is set to go to trial in April if an ongoing appeal by the former president fails.

Carroll is seeking to merge the new case with the earlier case before trial.

“While we are disappointed with the Court’s decision, we intend to immediately appeal the order and continue to advocate for our client’s constitutionally protected rights,” Trump’s attorney Alina Habba said in an emailed statement.

The Adult Survivors Act, which went into effect in November, lifts the statute of limitation for one year, opening the door for people to sue over alleged sexual assault or abuse that may have happened decades earlier. Trump and others have argued the law is unfair to defendants because evidence and witnesses may be too old to be reliable.

Kaplan’s ruling on Friday said Trump was incorrect to argue that the law was undermined by the ability of adult victims of abuse to file lawsuits much sooner.

“The elected branches of the New York State government have determined that many such victims are unable to do so, sometimes for long periods of time,” the judge said. “They are prevented by suppression of awful memories or deterred by fear and a ‘culture of silence’ – just as Ms. Carroll claims she was dissuaded from reporting or suing Mr. Trump.”

In her deposition, parts of which were made public in court filings, Carroll criticized the tendency of people to question why victims didn’t come forward sooner.

Kaplan also allowed Carroll to move ahead with a second defamation claim against Trump as part of her sexual-assault suit. That claim is based on an October social media post in which he repeated his denials and attacks on Carroll’s character.





(Bloomberg) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot apologized after her campaign asked public school teachers to encourage students to volunteer in order to help her win a second term.

At a press conference on Thursday, Lightfoot blamed a member of her campaign staff for sending the request, saying it was “clearly a mistake.”

The apology came after local media reports that she had emailed Chicago Public Schools teachers, saying students could earn class credit if they participated in a program to contribute 12 hours per week to the mayor’s campaign.

Lightfoot, who is seeking reelection next month, said she first found out about the email on Wednesday, after receiving a media inquiry. The staff member who made the error won’t be fired, the mayor said, calling the incident “not only a teachable moment, but a real learning experience.”

The mayor said that the staff member and all other campaign employees were reminded that there’s a wall between politics and public schools.

The email drew harsh criticism from her opponents. Mayoral candidates Paul Vallas and Kam Buckner called for an investigation and Sophia King, an alderman who is also running for mayor, said she was “flabbergasted” and questioned the ethics of the request.

Vallas tweeted late Thursday that he was glad the matter will be investigated by Chicago’s ethics board and the Office of the Inspector General for the Chicago Board of Education. Neither agency replied to requests seeking confirmation of the investigation.