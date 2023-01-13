‘What century is this?’: Missouri Republicans blasted for adopting stricter dress code for women legislators only.

The proposal, which came on the opening day of the legislative session, received a swift backlash from Democrats in the House, where women hold less than a third of the seats, according to the Post-Dispatch . After a tense debate, lawmakers adopted a modified version of the measure that allows cardigans in addition to jackets but still mandates that women conceal their arms while on the floor.

The Republican-backed change was spearheaded by state Representative Ann Kelley, who on Wednesday proposed that women lawmakers be explicitly required to wear jackets inside the chamber, arguing that “it is essential to always maintain a formal and professional atmosphere,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Republicans in the Missouri House of Representatives are drawing fire for pushing forward a change that tightens the dress code for women legislators while leaving the current dress code for men in place.

Advertisement

The change did little to appease Democrats, who said the dress restrictions were draconian and sexist.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

“There’s going to be times on this floor where there are things that should not require debate and comment. I contend that these are one of these things,” said state Representative Raychel Proudie in a speech. “We are fighting, again, for women’s right to choose something. And this time [it’s] how she covers herself and the interpretation of someone who has no background in fashion.”

Proudie said lawmakers were not elected to debate such a measure, calling it “ridiculous.”

“I spent $1,200 on a suit, and I can’t wear it in the People’s House because someone who doesn’t have the range tells me that it’s inappropriate,” she said. Proudie also expressed sympathy for her pregnant colleagues who may not have the funds to buy new clothes to comply with the updated dress code.

Lawmakers debate changes to House rules at the beginning of the General Assembly, which occurs every two years, the Post-Dispatch reported. The previous rules stated that women lawmakers could wear “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots.”

Advertisement

Representative Brenda Shields, a Republican, took to the floor in defense of Kelley’s plan, saying it was merely intended to “take the same rules that we have and make them more clear.”

But State Representative Peter Merideth said it was hypocritical for Republicans to restrict what women can wear given their opposition to pandemic precautions.

“The caucus that lost their minds over the suggestion that they should wear masks during a pandemic to respect the safety of others is now spending its time focusing on the fine details of what women have to wear (specifically how to cover their arms) to show respect here,” Merideth tweeted.

The dress code for men, which requires “business attire, including coat, tie, dress trousers, and dress shoes or boots,” was not debated or changed.

Representative Ashley Aune, a Democrat, and Kelley had a contentious exchange over the proposal in which they referred to each other as “lady.” Aune said it was humiliating for women to have “a bunch of men” looking at their “top trying to decide whether it’s appropriate or not.”

“I mean, this is, this is ridiculous,” Aune said. Kelley quickly fired back that “it is ridiculous ... that we even have to talk about it on the House floor.”

Advertisement

“I agree, so why did you bring it up?” Aune countered.

Kelley directed the blame at her fellow colleagues, saying that “you would think” elected women “could handle” being told to “dress professionally.”

“But we’re walking around here in sequins and velveteen for the lady’s point,” Aune replied. “So what is appropriate and why do you get to decide?”

Shields later offered an amendment to allow cardigans to count as jackets, the Post-Dispatch reported. Proudie later joked on Twitter that Democrats are now the “Cardigan Caucus.”

Jill Geisler, the inaugural Bill Plante Chair in Leadership and Media Integrity at Loyola University Chicago, tweeted that the change reminded her “of parochial school rules for girls in the 60′s: no teased hair, no bare arms, no white blouses (boys might see your training bra) & no skirt hems above the knee. Geez.”

A number of people on social media called the change “ridiculous.”

“Missouri Republicans adopt dress codes requiring female legislators to keep their arms concealed. Uh … what country is this? What century is this? Ridiculous,” tweeted conservative commentator Joe Walsh.

Others asked if this is “really what our country is worried about?”

“How come only MEN are allowed to bare arms? I have so many questions,” tweeted author David Brin.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.