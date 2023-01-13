Ah, the Everett waterfront. Think of the possibilities.

As someone who grew up in Chelsea and has driven through what was a vast industrial wasteland traveling on Route 99 from Boston through Everett, I am pleased with the improvements made in the surrounding area.

When I read Jon Chesto’s Jan. 9 column (“Why Everett’s future may hinge on this property,” Business), my thought was that future improvements should combine economic development with the use and conservation of the area waterfront.

I googled Everett to see how much land area abuts the waterfront. I was amazed to find that more than 3,000 acres were already created for trails, picnic areas, and other recreation. And bird watching. Bird watching in Everett? Who knew?