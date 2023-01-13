Ah, the Everett waterfront. Think of the possibilities.

As someone who grew up in Chelsea and has driven through what was a vast industrial wasteland traveling on Route 99 from Boston through Everett, I am pleased with the improvements made in the surrounding area.
When I read Jon Chesto’s Jan. 9 column (“Why Everett’s future may hinge on this property,” Business), my thought was that future improvements should combine economic development with the use and conservation of the area waterfront.
I googled Everett to see how much land area abuts the waterfront. I was amazed to find that more than 3,000 acres were already created for trails, picnic areas, and other recreation. And bird watching. Bird watching in Everett? Who knew?
More surprising, there were hotels with waterfront views and seafood restaurants. How did I miss this?
And then I read that one of the restaurants was advertised as having the best seafood in the Northwest. I had googled Everett, Wash.
But why can’t Everett, Mass., take a page from its West Coast namesake and develop a similar plan, even with less acreage? Greater Boston has some of the best seafood in the Northeast, even if our Everett may be a little lacking in birds to watch.
Leonard Golder
Stow
The writer, a Democratic candidate for Congress in 2018 in Massachusetts’ Third District, served for 15 years as a member of the Planning Board in Stow.