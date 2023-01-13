Abigail Kostas leads Braintree girls’ gymnastics in Bay State competition vs. Brookline

Abigail Kostas (32.5) was the top all-around scorer for Braintree and took top marks at the beam (8.35), leading the Wamps to a Bay State Conference win, 127.850-123.9, over Brookline.
Christina Dupre won the bars (7.8) and floor (8.6) for the Warriors, earning the top score overall (32.55).
Boys’ swimming
Algonquin 69, Wachusett 25 — Sophomore David Huynh collected a double win in the 200 yard Free Style and 500 Free Style while junior Branden Yan had a double win in the 200 IM and 100 Backstroke to help lead the Titans (8-1) to a win.