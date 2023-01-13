fb-pixel Skip to main content
Friday's schools roundup

Abigail Kostas leads Braintree girls’ gymnastics in Bay State competition vs. Brookline

By AJ Traub Globe correspondent,Updated January 13, 2023, 54 minutes ago

Abigail Kostas (32.5) was the top all-around scorer for Braintree and took top marks at the beam (8.35), leading the Wamps to a Bay State Conference win, 127.850-123.9, over Brookline.

Christina Dupre won the bars (7.8) and floor (8.6) for the Warriors, earning the top score overall (32.55).

Boys’ swimming

Algonquin 69, Wachusett 25 — Sophomore David Huynh collected a double win in the 200 yard Free Style and 500 Free Style while junior Branden Yan had a double win in the 200 IM and 100 Backstroke to help lead the Titans (8-1) to a win.

