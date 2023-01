Chargers downgrade receiver Mike Williams (back) to out for playoff game against the Jaguars

Williams didn’t travel with the team and will remain in Los Angeles to continue receiving treatment.

The sixth-year wide receiver was downgraded to out on Friday after further rests. The Chargers said the X-ray on Sunday and an MRI on Monday both were negative but a rescan Friday morning showed a small transverse process fracture.

Mike Williams will miss the Los Angeles Chargers’ AFC wild-card round game Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a lower back fracture.

Williams didn’t practice all week after being injured late in the first half of last Sunday’s 31-28 loss at the Denver Broncos. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said earlier in the week he thought Williams would be on the practice field at some point and the injury didn’t appear serious.

Williams' injury will ratchet up the heat on Staley, who played his starters a significant amount against the Broncos in a regular-season finale with nothing at stake.

The Chargers (10-7) wrapped up the fifth seed when Baltimore lost to Cincinnati earlier in the day.

Williams has dealt with back issues throughout his career. He missed the first five games of his rookie season in 2017 because of a back injury.

This season, Williams was sidelined for four games because of an ankle injury. He had 63 receptions for 895 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games.

The Chargers are the first team in NFL history to have six players with 500 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns, mainly because of injuries to their wide receiver group.

Keenan Allen missed seven games because of a hamstring injury, while DeAndre Carter was the only wide receiver to play all 17 games. Austin Ekeler set a team record with 107 receptions, the third most in NFL history by a running back in a season.

Joshua Palmer, who is second on the team in receptions (72) and yards (769), will start in place of Williams.

“He is such a productive player and a big part of what we do, but we have had to battle it out without him a few games already this season,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said of Williams. “Josh Palmer does a good job of stepping up when he has been out. If Mike is not going, then the other guys will step up. We’ll do our best to make it work.”