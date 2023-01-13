Devin McCourty is just one of the Patriots’ defensive free agents mulling their futures

Though he hasn’t made it publicly known whether this 13th season will be his last, McCourty has acknowledged several times that retirement is a possibility. His postgame postmortem was another reminder that he’s wrestling with the decision.

One of the faces of the franchise since being drafted in 2010, McCourty was dealing with mixed emotions as he fielded questions about the bitter end of the season, the growth of the defense he leads on the field, and his future.

Devin McCourty’s face was forlorn as he spoke with reporters following the Patriots’ loss in the season finale in Buffalo.

“I always think about my rookie year, Leigh Bodden was here, and Leigh said to me, ‘I really don’t care what other people think. I always wanted to play this game and get the respect of my teammates and the respect of the opponents I play against,’ ” said McCourty. “And I think about my career, and him telling me that as a rookie meant a lot, and I based my career on that.

“Playing against guys and guys understanding me playing the game the right way. Trying to be a team player, trying to be a guy that can play anywhere on the field, every snap. And, most importantly, for the other guys in the locker room to look at me as a mentor.”

If he decides that he’s up for at least one more run, McCourty would be welcomed with the widest arms.

He is coming off another sterling season: 71 tackles, 4 interceptions, 8 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery while playing all 17 games.

“Coach on the field” can be an overused cliché, but it’s an apt description for the 35-year-old McCourty, whose elite communication skills help get all the pieces in place for one of the top defenses in the league.

When he calls it a career, McCourty will transition smoothly to a media role; he made it clear this season that his wife, Michelle, won’t be on board with him hopping on to a coaching career.

A look at New England’s other defensive free agents:

▪ CB Jonathan Jones

2022: 69 tackles, 4 interceptions, 11 passes defensed, 3 forced fumbles, 1 touchdown (on a blocked punt return).

Jones shifted from slot to boundary corner this season and struggled at times, particularly in his matchups with Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson. To be fair, most everyone had trouble with those two. In addition to his heavy workload on defense, he’s also an excellent core special teamer. There will be a big market for a guy Bill Belichick has called one of the team’s best players.

▪ CB Myles Bryant

2022: 40 tackles, 1 interception, 6 passes defensed, 1 fumble recovery.

A restricted free agent, Bryant primarily played the slot but did shift outside for the win over the Dolphins when the cornerback corps was depleted. He had both shining moments and struggles this season. Bryant offers great position versatility, as he can play anywhere in the secondary and also is a special teams contributor. His restricted status likely means he’ll be back.

▪ S Jabrill Peppers

2022: 60 tackles, 1 fumble recovery.

Peppers came back from an ACL injury to play all 17 games and provide a physical presence at the second and third levels of the defense. He’s a teeth-rattling tackler who possesses a quality the Patriots value: versatility. It’s likely they will lock him up, but they’ll have competition.

▪ LB Raekwon McMillan

2022: 35 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 1 touchdown.

A really smart and instinctive player, McMillan was used in a rotational role at middle linebacker a season after having ACL surgery. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he were offered a new deal to continue to grow in this defense.

▪ LB Mack Wilson

2022: 36 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 pass defensed, 1 fumble recovery.

Wilson’s snaps declined steadily after he started three of the first four games. He was used exclusively on special teams over the last five weeks as the Patriots went with more heavy defensive back looks. A return isn’t out of the question, though Wilson likely will seek an opportunity that offers more playing time.

▪ DT Daniel Ekuale

2022: 14 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 pass defensed.

His stats aren’t overwhelming, but as is often the case with interior linemen, they don’t tell the whole story. The sneaky-quick and powerful Ekuale consistently pressured the pocket and affected the quarterback. He’s a nice fit in this scheme, and it’s probable he will be offered a new deal.

▪ DT Carl Davis

2022: 11 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery.

Similar to Ekuale, Davis provided a physical presence on the front line and could be invited back to stay in the rotation behind Christian Barmore.

▪ CB Joejuan Williams.

2022: Injured reserve.

The 2019 second-round pick’s elite athleticism never translated to the pro game, and he has never been able to establish a role in New England.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.